Rams wrangle Longhorns in rivalry matchup

Hosting the Basalt Longhorns Tuesday night at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team blitzed the Longhorns early, racing out to a 50-13 lead at the half before cruising to a 78-32 win in a non-conference matchup between two long-standing 3A Western Slope League rivals.

Roaring Fork came out of the blocks fast to start the game, racing out to a 30-9 lead after one quarter of play before then out-scoring Basalt 20-4 in the second quarter to put the game well out of reach after just 16 minutes of play.

Following a big win over Delta Friday night on the road, the Rams continued a torrid start to the season with the 46-point win over the Longhorns.

"I like the fact that they're trying to play toward their potential, and that's what we've been stressing all year," Roaring Fork Head Coach Larry Williams said. "We're not playing against the scoreboard or the opponent, we're trying to play against our potential, and they're starting to believe in it."

Standout senior Justin Thompson continues to make a case for 3A WSL Player of the Year as the guard poured in a game-high 26 points for the Rams, while junior Joe Salinas and senior Irving Anchondo added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

For Basalt, Wylie Hawkins led the way with 9 points, including two 3-pointers, while Justin Henderson added 7 points.

Roaring Fork improves to 7-1 (1-0 3A WSL) on the season, while Basalt falls to 1-7 (0-0 3A WSL) on the year.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 57, BASALT 35

It took one full quarter, but the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team found its footing in the second quarter, out-scoring the visiting rival Basalt Longhorns 19-7 in the second quarter to take a 31-12 lead at the half before rolling to a 57-35 win in a non-conference matchup between two 3A Western Slope League foes.

Just four days after dropping a tough game at Delta to come back from winter break, the Rams were able to enjoy the comforts of home on Tuesday evening, firing on all cylinders offensively to cruise to the 22-point win in Carbondale.

Junior guard Logan Erickson turned in her best performance of the season, leading the Rams with a game-high 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while junior forward Kendall Bernot added 12 points for Roaring Fork. Sophomore forward Caroline Wisroth chipped in with 11 points.

Basalt's Riley Webb led the way for the Longhorns with 13 points, hitting one 3-pointer.

Roaring Fork improves to 5-3 (1-1 3A WSL) on the season, while Basalt falls to 2-7 (0-0 3A WSL) on the year.

Post Independent reporter John Stroud compiled stats and conducted interviews for this game story.