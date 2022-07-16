Results: Silt Historical Park Hobble 5k
Special to the Post Independent
The 13th annual Silt Historical Park Hobble 5K welcomed 31 runners and walkers of all shapes and ages on a sunny Saturday morning to the streets of Silt for a run to benefit the historical park.
Age group prizes for both males and females were handed out by race director Desi Kirkpatrick following the event, and there was a raffle featuring several prizes donated by local merchants.
The following are the top 20 overall finishers in Saturday’s race, with * denoting the female runners.
1. Chris Huerta, 22 minutes, 36 seconds; 2. Owen Evans, 23:10; 3. BJ Fessant, 23:54; 4. Lucas Smith, 24:00; 5. Sawyer Callahan, 24:26; 6. Johnny Utah, 24:54; 7. Patrick Smith, 25:04; 8. Tori Pressler*, 25:19; 9. Brody Evans, 26:11; 10. Miranda Townsend*, 26:12; 11. Ashton Wilcox*, 26:45; 12. Phil Samora, 27:45; 13. Randy Sanders, 29:49; 14. Sharon Kirkpatrick*, 34:59; 15. Jay Duclo, 35:10; 16. Jessica Miller*, 35:18; 17. Rachel Becker*, 36:29; 18. Emily Raymond*, 36:35; 19. Scott Blackard, 36:37; 20. Jenny Zetah*, 37:05.
