RF’s Broadhurst pitches perfect game in win over Meeker

Taking on the Meeker Cowboys Thursday afternoon in Carbondale at Ron Patch Field, Roaring Fork senior pitcher turned in a memorable performance for the Rams, pitching a perfect game in a 10-0 win over the Cowboys.

Broadhurst faced 15 batters in the five-inning game, striking out nine hitters to lead to the perfect game.

"He was lights out with everything," Madsen said. "Meeker is a pretty veteran team. He just overpowered all of him. Guys were just way behind his fastball today. It was one of those games we've been waiting for from Drew, and it was today."

As Broadhurst shut down the Cowboys, the Rams lit it up offensively, led by Broadhurst's bat. The senior picked up two triples on the day and scored three runs, while sophomore Frankie Harrington recorded three singles and drove in two runs to help pace the Rams.

Roaring Fork batted around in the first inning, putting up a five-run inning to give Broadhurst a huge cushion to work with on the mound as the Rams rolled to a much-needed win.

Junior Dawson Kuhl added two singles in the win, while senior Ralph Good picked up two singles and a run scored.

Roaring Fork (2-2) will have a week of before hosting Aspen next Thursday in Carbondale for a big 3A Western Slope League game.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROARING FORK 5, DELTA 2

Hosting the Delta Panthers Thursday in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls soccer team picked up a big 5-2 win over the Panthers as Lucia Penzel and freshman Letey Crownhart scored two goals each for the Rams, while Angie Morales tallied the other goal on the day for Roaring Fork.

Penzel scored the first two goals of the game as sophomore Emily Broadhurst and Sandra Grijalva assisted on Penzel's goals, before Morales got on the board for the Rams with the third goal of the game.

Grace Jardin assisted on Morales' goal before Crownhart scored the final two goals of the game off of assists from Izzy Knaus and Broadhurst.

Roaring Fork (2-0) will take on Vail Christian Saturday at 11 a.m.