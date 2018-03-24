RF’s Thompson, GV’s Chenoweth land on all-state second teams

Following stellar seasons for the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team and the Grand Valley Cardinals' girls basketball team, senior guard/forward Justin Thompson and junior guard Shaya Chenoweth earned Colorado High School Activities Association Second Team All-State honors at the 3A level.

Thompson, the 3A Western Slope League Co-Player of the Year, helped guide the Rams to a 19-4 (8-1 3A Western Slope League) record in the 2017-18 season. He averaged a league-high 19.5 points per game for a Roaring Fork squad that reached the 3A state playoffs but lost to Colorado Academy in the first round.

The Roaring Fork senior also chipped in with 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 23 games under head coach Larry Williams.

Chenoweth, who cracked 1,000 career points in a win over Aspen at home in Parachute in February and won the 3A Western Slope League Player of the Year award, led the Cardinals to a 15-8 (7-2 3A Western Slope League) record on the season. That record included a 3A state playoff berth, where the Cardinals lost to University in the first round of the regional tournament.

On the year, Chenoweth led the 3A Western Slope League in scoring, pouring in 22.6 points per game, while averaging 5.5 steals, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on the season.

Aside from Chenoweth and Thompson on the second team, five other players in the valley earned all-state recognition, as Glenwood Springs senior Maddie Bolitho and Rifle senior Elly Walters earned honorable mention accolades in 4A, while Coal Ridge senior Brandon Herrera, Grand Valley senior Kade Hurst and Basalt senior Justin Henderson earned honorable mention accolades in 3A.

Bolitho helped lead the Demons to a 16-9 (10-2 4A WSL) record on the season, as Glenwood reached the second round of the 4A state playoffs. Bolitho finished her senior season averaging 7.6 points per game, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game under head coach Rhonda Moser.

Walters, the 4A Western Slope League Player of the Year, led the Bears (22-3, 11-1 4A WSL) to a second straight league championship and a third straight round of 16 berth in her final season as a Bear.

The senior point guard finished with 16.7 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.3 steals under head coach Kristy Wallner.

On the boy's side, Herrera, who won the 3A Western Slope League Co-Player of the Year award with Thompson, helped the Titans win their third straight regular season league championship, and second straight district tournament championship. The senior point guard also became the winningest player in program history under veteran head coach Paul Harvey, all while averaging 15.8 points per game, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals in his senior season. For his career, Herrera finishes with 1,061 points for Coal Ridge.

Hurst had a breakout year for the Cardinals, leading Grand Valley to the 3A regional playoff title game under head coach Scott Parker. Hurst, a do-it-all point guard in the Cardinals' run-and-gun system, finished his senior season averaging 17.6 points per game, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Henderson helped keep the Longhorns afloat in the first season under new head coach CP Martinez. The senior guard averaged 19.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, while shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 48 percent from 3-point range.