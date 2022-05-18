Rifle baseball earns No. 2 seed, hosts one of 8 regional rounds

The Rifle High School baseball team is set to host a regional round as the No. 2 seed overall in the Class 4A State Baseball playoffs this weekend.

Rifle (19-4) is set to play No. 31 Evergreen (13-10) in the opening game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Deerfield Park in Rifle.

No. 15 D’Evelyn (15-8) plays No. 18 Northridge (14-9) at 1 p.m., and the winners clash at 4 p.m. for the right to advance to the eight-team state tournament next week.

The Bears concluded the regular season as the runner-up in the 4A Western Slope League to overall No. 1 seed Palisade, which also hosts one of the eight regional playoffs this weekend.

The Bulldogs are set to play No. 32 Aurora Central on Friday in Palisade. The winner will face the victor of the No. 16 Windsor versus No. 17 Falcon game.

Brackets for the Class 3A Regionals were also announced by the Colorado High School Activities Association on Wednesday. Coal Ridge is in the 32-team field as the No. 17 seed and Basalt is in as the No. 21 seed.

The Titans (16-7) are on the road at the regional playoff round hosted by No. 1 Eaton (21-2), opening against No. 16 Kent Denver (15-8). Game time is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting. The winner would play the winner of the Eaton/No. 32 Englewood game for the right to advance.

Basalt faces No. 12 Resurrection Christian, with game day and time still to be announced. The winner there will face the winner of the No. 5 Brush vs. No. 28 Salida game.

