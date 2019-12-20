Rifle basketball splits road games at Moffat County

Moffat County High School’s Myles Simpson hustles to make a steal count for a turnaround basket with Rifle's Kade Bishop in pursuit.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The Rifle High School basketball trip to Moffat County Thursday night saw mixed results, as the girls fell 53-29 to the 3A Bulldogs and the boys came away with a 52-37 win.

The first eight minutes of the girls game saw the host team on point from the arc, as Halle Hamilton, Cayden King, Stephenie Swindler and Jacie Evenson each hit a triple in the 20-9 period.

Emaleigh Papierski would hit two more 3-pointers and Hamilton earned a second to make it 27-13 at halftime.

Though the third quarter went better for the Bears in a 10-9 round as the Lady Dogs struggled, Moffat found their groove in the fourth with a newfound attack beneath the bucket to close out the victory.

Rifle’s boys got an early jump on the Bulldogs in a 13-7 start.

A putback by Wesley Counts midway through the second quarter got Moffat County the closest it would be for the remainder of the game, at 15-14, before going to a 19-15 intermission, advantage Rifle.

Repeated trips to the charity stripe down the stretch gave the Bears nearly half their point tally, ending the evening with a 23-for-29 count in foul shots compared to 16 successful free throws on the same number of chances for the Bulldogs.

In other final-weekend-before-break basketball action, Glenwood Springs’ trip to the Trojan Classic in Longmont saw the boys fall 61-45 to Longmont, while the Demon girls topped Longmont, 60-40.

Both Roaring Fork teams are at the Black Canyon Classic in Gunnison, where the Rams boys fell 46-24 to Montrose and the girls won 53-36 over Palisade. Senior Emily Broadhurst led the Rams with 25 points to earn first-year coach Juan Quintero’s Player of the Game honors.