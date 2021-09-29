Rifle booters best Moffat County 8-0; Coal Ridge volleyball tops Basalt for key league win
Rifle boys soccer headed up to Craig to take on Moffat County Tuesday. A lopsided affair, the Bears crushed the Bulldogs 8-0.
The Bears are now 4-5 on the season. They stand in sixth place in the 3A/4A Western Slope League.
Girls volleyball: Coal Ridge 3, Basalt 0
The Coal Ridge Lady Titans beat Basalt 3-0 at home Tuesday for a key 3A Western Slope League win. Game scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.
Coal Ridge was led by Lydia Dye with seven kills and five blocks; Mikayla Cheney with five kills; Peyton Garrison with seven kills and 15 digs; Emma Morgan with 26 assists, three aces and two blocks; Justice Segovia with 23 digs and two aces; and Bayley Jacobson with 16 digs and two aces.
“It was great to get a win and play after a 10-day break,” coach Aimee Gerber said of the Titans, who were out of action for much of the last two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. “They fought well together and worked hard with only one day of practice.”
The Titans (4-5 overall and 2-1 in 3A league) host the 2A North Fork Miners for Thursday’s homecoming match. Varsity game time is 6:30 p.m.
Also playing their homecoming match Thursday will be the 7-1 Coal Ridge boys soccer team, versus 7-1 Roaring Fork in a game with major 3A WSL implications. Game time there is 4 p.m.
