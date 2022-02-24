Rifle boys basketball advances, Glenwood out in first round of 4A state playoffs

It’s on the second round of the 4A state basketball playoffs for the Rifle High School boys, and a long trip back home Thursday night for the Glenwood Springs Demons.

The Rifle Bears, entering the tournament as 48th and final seed, scored an upset win 53-50 over the No. 17 Grand Junction Tigers Wednesday night at Grand Junction.

Next up for the 8-15 Bears is a Friday night game at No. 16 Falcon (18-5) south of Colorado Springs.

Meanwhile, the No. 36 Glenwood Springs boys, playing a weather-delayed game Thursday at No. 28 Durango, stayed close but fell 59-54 to end their season at 9-15.

It was the final game in a Demons jersey for seniors Aiden Nieslanik, Reid Swanson, Stevie Vega Torres, Irvin Ayon, Azmar Mellin, Gabriel Barrantes, Bryson McClain, Jesus Martinez and Jordan Meraz.

The No. 19 Glenwood Springs girls keep the Demon hopes alive Friday night at No. 14 Skyview.

And, 3A District Tournament semifinal action takes the court Friday night at Grand Junction Central High School, where the Grand Valley girls take on Moffat County and the Coal Ridge boys face top-seeded Aspen. The championship and third place games take place on Saturday.