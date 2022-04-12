Rifle boys, Coal Ridge girls win Eagle Invitational track meet

The Rifle boys and Coal Ridge girls were tops among Garfield County high school track and field teams competing at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday.

Rifle’s boys won the meet with 121 points, followed by Coal Ridge in second with 113. Glenwood Springs was sixth with 48 points.

In the girls meet, the defending 3A state champions, Coal Ridge, won with 205 points, to host Eagle Valley’s 115. Glenwood Springs was third with 98 points.

Boys top-3 event finishers

Rifle

First place: Kade Bishop, 200 meters (23.87), long jump (20-7.7); Daniel Carreon, triple jump (39-11)

Second place: Bishop, 100 meters (11.61); Carreon, 300 hurdles (43.37); 4×200 relay (1:36.67)

Third place: Jason Prado, discus (111-9); Peyton Prettyman, 100 meters (11.67); Bishop, 400 meters (53.99); Joel Valencia, high jump (5-7); Carreon, long jump (20-3)

Coal Ridge

First place: 4×200 relay (1:34.72); 4×800 relay (9:16.49)

Second place: Sergio Jaquez, 200 meters (24.18); Dylan Campbell, 400 meters (52.94).

Third place: James Webber, 200 meters (24.27); Tyler Parker, 1600 meters (4:58.51); AJ Montes, 110 meter hurdles (18.22) and 300 hurdles (44.3); 4×100 relay (44.95); Eddie Salazar, triple jump (38-2.5)

Glenwood Springs

First place: 4×100 relay (44.79)

Second place: William Hassel, 200 meters (25.72); Reid Swanson, high jump (5-9)

Third place: 4×400 relay (3:46.39)

Girls top-3 event finishers

Coal Ridge

First place: Jackie Camunez, 100 meters (13.06); Peyton Garrison, 200 meters (25.52) and 400 meters (56.47); Mikayla Cheney, 3200 meters (11:57.29); Natalie Smythe, 300 hurdles (47.68); Abigail Wittenberg, discus (98-6); Brilee Jensen, shot put (33-6); 4×100 (50.71); 4×200 (1:46.66); 800 sprint medley (1:53.20); 4×800 (10:52.17)

Second place: Camunez, 400 meters (1:02.33); Addy Davis, discus (98-1) and shot put (31-4.5)

Third place: 4×400 (4:33.46); Arceli Ayala, 800 meters (2:36.60) and 1600 meters (5:49.4); Smythe, triple jump (34-0.7); Lydia Dye, pole vault (7-6)

Glenwood Springs

First place: Sophia Connerton-Nevin, 800 meters (2:31.19); Breauna Sorensen, long jump (16-3.5)

Second place: Sorensen, 200 meters (27.93); Ruby Patch, 300 hurdles (50.11); Ana Shea, high jump (4-9)

Third place: Miah Suarez, 300 hurdles (50.6); 800 medley relay (2:00.46); Sorensen, high jump (4-9)

Rifle

Third place: Sophia Craig, pole vault (7-6)

NEXT UP: Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational, Saturday, April 16 (Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Roaring Fork, Grand Valley, Basalt)

