Rifle High School cheerleaders win national award

At an awards ceremony on May 12 in Orlando, Florida, the Rifle High School cheerleaders won a national award from Varsity Brands. The award comes with a $3,000 prize to the school and was accepted by Coach Valentina Epps, who was the cheer coach for the Bears this past school year.

“We would like to thank our community, our school, and our fans for their continued support,” she said. “We would also like to thank our principal, Todd Ellis. It was so much fun when he performed cheers with us at the football games.”

She also thanked RHS Athletic Director Troy Phillips, saying he always was very supportive of the team, and school board member Shirley Parks, “who supported us at games, pep assemblies, and on social media.”

“Last but not least, a big and special thank you to all of our family and friends, we couldn't have done it without you."

Members of the 2017-18 RHS Cheerleaders are: Alexis Bulow, Breeawna Smith, Ellie Groves, Hailey Colemanero, Hope Escalante, Kellie Lange, Kylee West, Liz Martinez, Madie Gammell, Masi Smith, Morgan Brown, Sophia Langehorne, Taylor Brown, Ruby Retana and Coach Valentina Epps.