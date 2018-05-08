Rifle girls golf wins 3A Region 4 title at home course

Competing in the Class 3A, Region 4 tournament Tuesday morning at Rifle Creek Golf Course, the Rifle Bears girls golf team rolled to a regional championship win, shooting a combined score of 242 on the day, winning by 46 strokes over second place Mullen (288).

The Gunnison Cowboys finished third overall at the regional tournament, shooting a team score of 296, while the Coal Ridge Titans shot a team score of 301 on the day.

Battle Mountain (305), Dolores (309), Vail Mountain (314), Eagle Valley (317), Aspen (342), Moffat County (375) and Grand Valley (420) rounded out the competing schools at Rifle Creek Golf Course.

In individual scores, Rifle junior Masi Smith shot one of her best rounds of the season, turning in a scorecard with a round of 72, winning the regional championship by seven strokes over teammate Elly Walters, a senior at Rifle.

Walters shot a round of 79 in her final home tournament at Rifle Creek Golf Course, while Coal Ridge senior Cheyanne Williams placed third in the tournament, shooting a round of 84, edging out Battle Mountain's Madi Bennett in fourth with a round of 89.

Rifle's Savannah Seay (91) and Eagle Valley's Nicole Mathews (91) tied for fifth in individual scores.

With the regional championship, Rifle sits No. 1 in the 3A girls golf rankings. The Bears will compete in the upcoming 3A state championship at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo on Monday, May 21.

The Bears set their sights on a league championship prior to the start of the season, and now they're just one tournament away.