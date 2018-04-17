Rifle girls win home golf invitational at Rifle Creek

Hosting the 2018 Rifle Bears Home Invitational at Rifle Creek Golf Course Tuesday in cold, snowy conditions, the Rifle Bears' girls golf team continued its dominant roll through the regular season, claiming yet another team title, as the Bears shot a team score of 247 on the day, topping the Grand Junction Tigers by four strokes at 251.

Grand Junction's Gracie Olkowski won the invitational with an individual round of 74, while Rifle senior Elly Walters placed second with a round of 80 on the day at her home course.

Brittlynn Dell placed third with a round of 82, while Taylor Kettell shot a round of 82 as well.

Rifle junior Masi Smith rounded out the top five individual golfers on the day with a round of 83, while teammates Jacey Hauer (84), Brianna Seay (96), and Savannah Seay (97) capped off a strong day for the Bears.

The Bears will turn right around Wednesday and travel to Lakota Canyon Golf Club in New Castle for the Coal Ridge Titans' home tournament, starting at 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

ASPEN 10, GLENWOOD SPRINGS 6

On the road Tuesday for a league matchup with the Aspen Skiers, the Glenwood Springs Demons' lacrosse team dropped a 10-6 decision.

Standout senior attacker Zach Johnson led the charge for the Demons, scoring three goals and dishing out one assist, while freshman Connor Powell added one goal and one assist in the loss.

Freshman Colter Strautman added one goal and two assists for Glenwood, while junior Max Lemkau recorded one goal on the day for the Demons.

Sitting at 3-8 (0-6) on the season, the Demons will travel to Steamboat Springs Thursday afternoon for a matchup with the rival Sailors.

GIRLS SOCCER

ASPEN 12, GRAND VALLEY 2

Taking on the Aspen Skiers on the road Tuesday afternoon in a 3A Western Slope League game, the Grand Valley Cardinals found themselves down 8-2 at the half before dropping an eventual 12-2 decision to the Skiers.

Against Aspen, standout junior forward Shaya Chenoweth scored the two Cardinal goals on the afternoon, giving her nine goals on the season for Grand Valley.

Sitting at 1-6-1 (0-4) on the season, the Cardinals will host the Basalt Longhorns Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Toby LeBorgne Stadium in Parachute.

BASEBALL

COAL RIDGE AT ROARING FORK, DELAYED

With winter weather moving into the valley Tuesday morning, Tuesday's 3A Western Slope League matchup between the Coal Ridge Titans and the Roaring Fork Rams at Ron Patch Memorial Field completed five innings of play, with the Titans in front 5-2.

The Rams battled back to make it a 5-4 game in the middle of the sixth inning, before the game was delayed due to snow.

Both teams will now await the Colorado High School Activities Association's ruling on whether the game should be picked up at a later date, or if the Titans claim a 5-2 weather-shortened win.