Rifle High hosts Rumble in the Rockies wrestling tournament
Rifle High School played host to area prep wrestlers from Glenwood Springs, Coal Ridge and Grand Valley in the nine-team Rumble in the Rockies wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Coal Ridge won the Blue duals division, defeating Glenwood Springs 30-27 and Battle Mountain 42-24. Rifle took second, defeating Glenwood Springs, 30-21, and Coal Ridge 36-30, but losing to Battle Mountain, 36-30.
Delta was the winner of the Gold duals division behind a 60-12 win over Basalt and a 60-15 win over Grand Valley, which placed third in the division.
The tournament also included teams from Grand Junction and Eagle Valley
Wrestled match results
Rifle vs. Glenwood Springs: 106 – Lee Higgins (Rifle) over Matthew Kelly (Glenwood), fall 4:18; 113 – Gavin Nash (Rifle) over Kenai Kellogg (Glenwood), fall 1:04; 126 – Isaac Lepe (Glenwood) over Kellen Johnson (Rifle), 13-8 decision; 132 – Leobardo Meraz (Glenwood) over Hunter Bercher (Rifle), 9-5 decision; 138 – Ray Rosenmerkel (Glenwood) over James Webb (Rifle), 13-0 major decision; 182 – Kodiak Kellogg (Glenwood) over Elijahua Davison (Rifle) TF 16-0.
Coal Ridge winners vs. Battle Mountain: 106 – Jocelyn Smith over Grady Devins, fall 0:55; 126 – Cooper Thurmon over Owen Koontz, fall 1:50; 152 – Brandon Short over Broden Grindel, fall 0:35;
Rifle vs. Battle Mountain: 160 – Levi Miller over Eddy Spinks, fall 3:58.
Coal Ridge vs. Glenwood Springs: 106 – Matthew Kelly (Glenwood) over Jocelyn Smith (CR), fall 2:28; 126 – Cooper Thurmon (CR) over Isaac Lepe (Glenwood), fall 3:29; 132 – Leobardo Meraz (Glenwood) over Emjai Holder (CR), TF 20-5; 138 – Ray Rosenmerkel (Glenwood) over Austin Price (CR), 15-4 major decision; 220 – Angelo Perea (Coal Ridge over Nicholas McMaster (Glenwood), fall 1:43.
Rifle vs. Coal Ridge: 106 – Lee Higgins (Rifle) over Jocelyn Smith (Coal Ridge), fall 0:27; 120 – Ian McNeal (CR) over Jordan Irwin (Rifle), fall 5:35; 126 – Cooper Thurmon (CR) over Kellen Johnson (Rifle), fall 5:05; 132 – Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Emajai Holder (CR), fall 4:47; 138 – Austin Price (CR) over James Webb (Rifle), fall 5:37; 160 – Levi Miller (Rifle) over Brandon Short (CR), fall 2:46.
Glenwood Springs winners vs. Battle Mountain: 126 – Isaac Lepe over Owen Koontz, fall 5:59.
Grand Valley vs. Basalt: 106 – Jaysen Skeen (GV) over Ovet Babonoyaba (Basalt), fall 2:45; 113 – Teagan Jacobs (GV) over Ivan Babonoyaba (Basalt), fall 2:18; 120 – Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Basalt) over Shaelyn Wallberg (GV), fall 3:48; 126 – Daniel Flores Reyes (GV) over Roaney Requeno (Basalt), fall 0:25; 138 – Mason Schoeppner (GV) over Paul Schenk (Basalt), fall 1:58; 152 – Aydan Visher (GV) over William Daniel (Basalt), fall 0:15;
Grand Valley winners vs. Eagle Valley: 106 – Jaysen Skeen over Connor Allison, fall 1:18; 113 – Teagan Jacobs over Jett Baldwin, fall 1:39; 126 – Daniel Flores Reyes over John de Ghetto, 9-1 major decision; 132 – Gabriel Mendoza over Antonio Calvo, fall 0:49; 152 – Aydan Fisher over Joseph Hern, fall 0:50; 160 – Jordan Cedeno over Diego Juarez, fall 1:09.
Grand Valley winners vs. Grand Junction: 113 – Teagan Jacobs over Lorenzo Treto, fall 1:32; 170 – Jordan Cedeno over Dalton Dimick, fall 1:09.
Grand Valley winners vs. Delta: 113 – Teagan Jacobs over Jackie Chaffin, fall 2:17; 132 – Gabriel Mendoza over Angel Romero, 10-8 SV-1.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Rifle High hosts Rumble in the Rockies wrestling tournament
Rifle High School played host to area prep wrestlers from Glenwood Springs, Coal Ridge and Grand Valley in the nine-team Rumble in the Rockies wrestling tournament on Saturday.