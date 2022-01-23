Rifle High hosts Rumble in the Rockies wrestling tournament

Glenwood Springs senior Ray Rosenmerkel holds Rifle sophomore James Webb in a headlock in Rifle on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Rifle High School played host to area prep wrestlers from Glenwood Springs, Coal Ridge and Grand Valley in the nine-team Rumble in the Rockies wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Coal Ridge won the Blue duals division, defeating Glenwood Springs 30-27 and Battle Mountain 42-24. Rifle took second, defeating Glenwood Springs, 30-21, and Coal Ridge 36-30, but losing to Battle Mountain, 36-30.

Delta was the winner of the Gold duals division behind a 60-12 win over Basalt and a 60-15 win over Grand Valley, which placed third in the division.

The tournament also included teams from Grand Junction and Eagle Valley

Glenwood Springs sophomore Leobardo Meraz wrestles Rifle senior Hunter Bercher in Rifle on Saturday.

Wrestled match results

Rifle vs. Glenwood Springs: 106 – Lee Higgins (Rifle) over Matthew Kelly (Glenwood), fall 4:18; 113 – Gavin Nash (Rifle) over Kenai Kellogg (Glenwood), fall 1:04; 126 – Isaac Lepe (Glenwood) over Kellen Johnson (Rifle), 13-8 decision; 132 – Leobardo Meraz (Glenwood) over Hunter Bercher (Rifle), 9-5 decision; 138 – Ray Rosenmerkel (Glenwood) over James Webb (Rifle), 13-0 major decision; 182 – Kodiak Kellogg (Glenwood) over Elijahua Davison (Rifle) TF 16-0.

Coal Ridge junior Angelo Perea tries to pin Glenwood Springs sophomore Nicholas McMaster in Rifle on Saturday.

Coal Ridge winners vs. Battle Mountain: 106 – Jocelyn Smith over Grady Devins, fall 0:55; 126 – Cooper Thurmon over Owen Koontz, fall 1:50; 152 – Brandon Short over Broden Grindel, fall 0:35;

Rifle sophomore Kellen Johnson takes a shoe to the face during a match against Battle Mountain sophomore Owen Koontz in Rifle on Saturday.

Rifle vs. Battle Mountain: 160 – Levi Miller over Eddy Spinks, fall 3:58.

Coal Ridge vs. Glenwood Springs: 106 – Matthew Kelly (Glenwood) over Jocelyn Smith (CR), fall 2:28; 126 – Cooper Thurmon (CR) over Isaac Lepe (Glenwood), fall 3:29; 132 – Leobardo Meraz (Glenwood) over Emjai Holder (CR), TF 20-5; 138 – Ray Rosenmerkel (Glenwood) over Austin Price (CR), 15-4 major decision; 220 – Angelo Perea (Coal Ridge over Nicholas McMaster (Glenwood), fall 1:43.

Rifle sophomore Lee Higgins tries to escape Battle Mountain sophomore Grady Devins in Rifle on Saturday.

Rifle vs. Coal Ridge: 106 – Lee Higgins (Rifle) over Jocelyn Smith (Coal Ridge), fall 0:27; 120 – Ian McNeal (CR) over Jordan Irwin (Rifle), fall 5:35; 126 – Cooper Thurmon (CR) over Kellen Johnson (Rifle), fall 5:05; 132 – Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Emajai Holder (CR), fall 4:47; 138 – Austin Price (CR) over James Webb (Rifle), fall 5:37; 160 – Levi Miller (Rifle) over Brandon Short (CR), fall 2:46.

Coal Ridge junior Brandon Short locks up with an opponent from Battle Mountain in Rifle on Saturday.

Glenwood Springs winners vs. Battle Mountain: 126 – Isaac Lepe over Owen Koontz, fall 5:59.

Grand Valley vs. Basalt: 106 – Jaysen Skeen (GV) over Ovet Babonoyaba (Basalt), fall 2:45; 113 – Teagan Jacobs (GV) over Ivan Babonoyaba (Basalt), fall 2:18; 120 – Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Basalt) over Shaelyn Wallberg (GV), fall 3:48; 126 – Daniel Flores Reyes (GV) over Roaney Requeno (Basalt), fall 0:25; 138 – Mason Schoeppner (GV) over Paul Schenk (Basalt), fall 1:58; 152 – Aydan Visher (GV) over William Daniel (Basalt), fall 0:15;

Grand Valley winners vs. Eagle Valley: 106 – Jaysen Skeen over Connor Allison, fall 1:18; 113 – Teagan Jacobs over Jett Baldwin, fall 1:39; 126 – Daniel Flores Reyes over John de Ghetto, 9-1 major decision; 132 – Gabriel Mendoza over Antonio Calvo, fall 0:49; 152 – Aydan Fisher over Joseph Hern, fall 0:50; 160 – Jordan Cedeno over Diego Juarez, fall 1:09.

Grand Valley winners vs. Grand Junction: 113 – Teagan Jacobs over Lorenzo Treto, fall 1:32; 170 – Jordan Cedeno over Dalton Dimick, fall 1:09.

Grand Valley winners vs. Delta: 113 – Teagan Jacobs over Jackie Chaffin, fall 2:17; 132 – Gabriel Mendoza over Angel Romero, 10-8 SV-1.