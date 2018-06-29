Rifle High’s Colten Fritzlan chosen to represent Bloomer Trailers rodeo team

Colten Fritzlan and the rest of the Bloomer team will compete against approximately 1,200 other contestants at the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Oklahoma, July 8-13.

The IFYR, also known as the Cheyenne of High School Rodeo, prepares competitors to move up to the next level. It offers 11 performances of the top high school rodeo action, with three arenas running simultaneously and more than $200,000 in payout.

The best of the best compete at Shawnee and it is the coveted win in a high school rodeo career.

Team members are chosen to represent Bloomer Trailers not only on their ability to win in their events, but also based on moral character, attitude, competitive spirit and leadership ability.

"Becoming a champion is not easy," Randy Bloomer, owner of Bloomer Trailers, said in a press release. "It takes hard work, perseverance and dedication to get to the top and stay at the top of any field. Fritzlan has all the qualities of a winner and we are proud to have him on our team."

The majority of the Bloomer team members will go on to compete at the college and pro level.

The Bloomer Trailers program works hard with the team members leading up to the competition in several areas including: obtaining sponsors, interviewing for television and radio, the business side of rodeo, professional photo shoots, live filming and focusing on being a winner in and out of the arena.

They work with several professional rodeo athletes that are Bloomer Trailers Pro Team, including Sage Kimzey, Marty Yates, Hailey Kinsel and many others. They are all trained by former professional announcer Chris Rankin and broadcaster/journalist Alexis Bloomer, while being interviewed for future commercials.

Former Olympic figure skater Paige Lawrence and Billboard Top Country Music Artist Granger Smith spoke to the team about earning success.

Bloomer team members also work with companies, such as Rock and Roll Denim, Panhandle Slim, Justin Boots and many others that look at each one as the future of pro rodeo.

Fritzlan will graduate from Rifle High School in the fall.

At Rifle, Fritzlan is a member of the National Honor Society. His rodeo successes include becoming the 2016 and 2017 CSHSRA Champion Bull Rider. Fritzlan is also a member of the CSHSRA Student Board.

He is the son of Cole and Velvet Fritzlan and will attend Western Texas College to pursue a career in psychology.

For more information about Bloomer Trailers and their team, please contact Bloomer Trailers 800-390-6377, email rodeoteam@bloomertrailers.com or at http://www.bloomertrailers.com.