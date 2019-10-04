Rifle softball sweeps Durango in non-league doubleheader

One night after defeating Cedaredge on a wild play at third base, the Rifle Bears softball team kept rolling Friday afternoon, sweeping the visiting Durango Demons in non-league action at Taughenbaugh Field, improving to 14-4 on the season.

In Game One, Rifle rolled to a 15-3 win as junior Abigail Bonuales led the Bears offensively with 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 runs driven in at the plate.

Along with Bonuales, senior Delaney Phillips singled, walked twice, reached on an error, scored 4 runs and stole 3 bases, extending her school records in both categories.

On the mound, senior Hannah Bodrogi picked up her 12th win of theseason, working 3 innings. At the plate, Bodrogi singled, was hit by a pitch and scored 2 runs in the win.

Senior Zoey Loya added 2 walks, a single, 2 runs scored and an RBI, while freshman Hailey Worton walked 4 times, scored 3 runs, and stole 3 bases, rounding out the Game One win for the Bears.

In Game Two, freshman Alexa O’Donnell pitched a complete game for the win as Rifle cruised to a 14-6 win.

Phillips singled 3 times offensively, setting a school record for hits in a single season with 42. The senior also stole 4 bases, giving her 51 on the year, and scored 4 runs, giving her 48 on the season. Phillips also drove in a run in the Game Two win.

Bodrogi singled twice, walked twice, scored 2 runs, stole 2 bases, and drove in a run in the win, while also playing stellar defense in centerfield. The senior recorded 5 fly-ball outs, including a strong running catch in left-center.

Freshman Myia Valencia singled 3 times and drove in a run, while Loya walked twice, singled, and drove in a run for the Bears.

Sitting at 15-4 on the season, Rifle hosts Montezuma-Cortez Saturday at Taughenbaugh Field for another non-league doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

