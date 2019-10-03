Rifle softball tops Cedaredge, 13-12, on Senior Night

Rifle third baseman Emma Poole catches a ball thrown in from the outfield as a Cedaredge player tries to reach base safely.

Theresa Hamilton / Garfield Re-2

A throw from Rifle left fielder Raelynn Hampton to third baseman Emma Poole ended any hopes of a Cedaredge rally in the top of the 7th inning, giving Rifle a 13-12 win Thursday night at Taugenbaugh Field. The win marked the 100th win of Rifle head coach Troy Phillips’ career with the Bears.

“The hit was deep enough to her right that Raelynn had no chance of getting the runner on second at home, but she gunned it towards home right to third,” Phillips said after the win. “We’re very fortunate the angle she threw it at was right third base and ended up being a perfect throw. To be honest, I don’t think she was intending to do that, but it happened and we’re fortunate it ended the game.”

The dramatic win over Cedaredge on Senior Night helped the Bears get back on track after a tough doubleheader sweep at the hands of Basalt last Saturday. Winning his 100th game on the night his daughter, senior Delaney Phillips was celebrated, was a special night overall for Phillips.

“It was really special because of this group, especially these seniors,” Phillips said. “Coming into tonight, I didn’t know if any of them knew a win would give me 100, but evidently my wife told some of them, so they congratulated me after the game. I let them know how special it was to do it with this group. The three seniors are special leaders for this group. It’s been such a fun group to coach because of the team-first attitude, which has really pushed us this season. It’s such a positive group and it’s fun to be around these girls.”

In the win, Hampton came through with the bat as well, recording 2 singles, a double, 3 runs batted in and a run scored on the night, while senior Zoey Loya added 3 hits of her own, reaching base once on a hit by pitch while also scoring 2 runs and driving in 3 more.

Delaney Phillips added 2 singles, a walk, 3 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Phillips’ 3 runs scored set a new school record with 40 on the year, while her 4 steals gives her 44 on the season, breaking her own school record of 42 set as a sophomore.

It’s pretty cool [to have her set school records on the night],” Troy Phillips said. “She’s been able to be healthy all year, whereas she battled a hamstring injury last year which held her back on the base paths some. She hasn’t been thrown out on any of her attempts either, which is pretty remarkable. She might break a few more records before the season is over, too. It’s just been really special to share this year with all three seniors, honestly.”

Myia Valencia added 2 hits in the win, while Poole singled, reached on an error, drove in 3 runs and scored 2 runs of her own.

Hannah Bodrogi singled, walked, drove in a run, scored 3 runs, stole 2 bases and picked up the win on the mound.

Freshman Alexa O’Donnell closed out the win, pitching 2 innings of one-run ball in relief.

The win sees Rifle improve to 14-4 on the season. The Bears host Durango Friday night in a non-league doubleheader before then hosting Montezuma-Cortez Saturday in another non-league doubleheader at home.

