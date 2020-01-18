Rifle wrestlers win home ‘Rumble in the Rockies’ tourney

The Rifle High School wrestling team won its home tournament Saturday, the Rumble in the Rockies, besting Meeker, Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs in the Gold Pool of the 12-team tournament.

All five area wrestling teams — Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Coal Ridge, Grand Valley and Basalt (which includes wrestlers from Carbondale’s Roaring Fork High) — participated in the tournament.

According to results posted to trackwrestling.com, Glenwood Springs finished fourth in the gold pool, behind Rifle, Meeker and Steamboat Springs. Grand Valley was fourth in the silver pool, and Basalt was third and Coal Ridge fourth in the bronze pool, after a full day of wrestling action at Rifle High.

Following the initial pool matches, the Gold Pool round saw Rifle come out on top of Steamboat Springs, 43-18, and Meeker, 43-31. In the third round of action, the Bears out-wrestled Glenwood Springs, 54-22. Glenwood also suffered losses to Meeker, 65-13, and Steamboat Springs, 51-18.

Glenwood Springs advanced to the Gold Medal round by defeating Hayden, 36-24, and Basalt, 40-24; Rifle advanced with team wins over Grand Junction Central 57-15 and Rangely, 66-16.

Full individual and team results can be found at trackwrestling.com, search Rumble in the Rockies.