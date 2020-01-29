Rifle wrestlers defeat Palisade and Steamboat

The Rifle High School varsity wrestling team scored two team wins at the Steamboat Springs triangular meet with Steamboat and Palisade on Jan. 23. Here are the results:

Rifle 42, Palisade 24

106 pounds: Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Tyrus Despain (Palisade) by 4-2 decision

113: Mikey Salazar (Palisade) over Matthew Justice (Rifle) by fall

120: Jacob Lee (Palisade) over Caleb Gieselman (Rifle) by 5-0 decision

126: Cauy Smith (Rifle) over Judah Guajardo (Palisade) by 4-3 decision

132: Talon Cordova (Rifle) over Nathan Bollinger (Palisade) by fall, 2:00

138: Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Phallen Salvati (Palisade) by fall, 4:00

145: Joshua Contreras (Palisade) over Justin Henderson (Rifle) by 6-2 decision

152: Zach Barnett (Palisade) by forfeit

160: Dillon Tiffany (Rifle) over Lodan Head (Palisade) by fall, 4:00

170: Dawson David (Palisade) over Levi Miller (Rifle) by fall, 2:00

182: Grant Houser (Rifle) over Sasha Guerra (Palisade) by fall

195: Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Usiel Romero (Palisade) by fall

220: double forfeit

285: Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit.

Rifle 43, Steamboat Springs 24

106: Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Cole Muhme (Steamboat), 9-0 major decision

113: Matthew Justice (Rifle) over Kaleb Young (Steamboat), 6-1 decision

120: Caleb Gieselman (Rifle) over Archer Bosick (Steamboat), by fall

126: Cauy Smith (Rifle) by forfeit

132: Spencer Mader (Steamboat) over Talon Cordova (Rifle) (Fall 3:39)

138: Tucker Havel (Steamboat) over Bryce Rowley (Rifle) (Dec 4-2)

145: Kirby Reeves (Steamboat) over Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle) (Fall 2:56)

152 pounds: Caleb Anderson (Steamboat) over Justin Henderson (Rifle) by fall

160: Dillon Tiffany (Rifle) by forfeit

170: Levi Miller (Rifle) by forfeit

182: Grant Houser (Rifle) by forfeit

195: John Slowey (Steamboat) over Alex Guardado (Rifle), 9-7 sudden victory

220: double forfeit

285: Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit

Cardinals’ Demann 152-pound runner-up at Paonia

Competing at the two-day Screaming Eagle wrestling tournament Jan. 24-25 at Paonia, the Grand Valley Cardinals finished sixth out of 23 teams, and Coal Ridge was 17th.

Grand Valley’s Conrad Demann (4-1) placed second in the 152-pound class, including a marathon semifinal win over Kody Logan of Soroco by fall in 5:36, before losing the title match in 3:19 to Paonia’s Zeb Etter.

In the 220-pound class, Coal Ridge’s Kaden Lord (19-7) was second, defeating Cordell Garriott of North Park by 3-0 decision in the semifinals, before falling to Levi Peterson of Paonia in 58 seconds.

Other Grand Valley medalists included: Cristian Barragan (12-11), third, 170 pounds; Hayden Grice (24-10), third, 285 pounds; Hector De la Cruz (17-7), fourth, 126 pounds; Teagan Jacobs (17-12), 106 pounds; Isaiah Tigert (16-4), fifth, 145 pounds; and Brayden Harper (7-14), fifth, 182 pounds.

And placing sixth at 138 pounds for Coal Ridge was Jared Richel (19-17).

Rifle’s wrestlers compete at Olathe on Thursday and are at home vs. Meeker at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Coal Ridge is at Basalt Thursday and Meeker Feb. 8, and Grand Valley wrestles at Cedaredge on Feb. 6 and is at home vs. Olathe on Feb. 7.