Rifle wrestlers third at Green River, Wyo. tourney

Rifle High School’s boys wrestling team opened the post-holiday stretch with a third-place team showing at the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial tournament in Green River, Wyoming over the weekend.
The Bears dropped team decisions to Granger, 51-29, Rock Springs, 42-33, and Lyman, 42-33, in the opening rounds, but battled back through the consolation bracket.
Rifle defeated Kemmerer 39-18 and Cokeville, 40-36 on Saturday to take the team bronze.
Following are the individual results for Rifle’s wrestlers at the two-day meet.
195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Maccdousha Fualaau (Granger); fall 1:39
285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) over Carlos Ruiz (Granger); fall 4:52
106 pounds — Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Arleth Antonio (Granger); fall 1:54
132 pounds – Talon Cordova (Rifle) over Dahen Zambrano-Meneses (Granger); fall 1:11
138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Andres Calix (Granger); TF 17-1
195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) by forfeit
113 pounds — Chris Archuleta (Rifle) by forfeit
182 pounds — Grant Houser (Rifle) by forfeit
195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Tyler Covolo (Lyman); fall 0:40
285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit
132 pounds — Talon Cordova (Rifle) over Braxton Sabey (Lyman); fall 5:49
138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Richie Brewer (Lyman); 5-4 decision
170 pounds — Taylor Miller (Rifle) by forfeit
138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Riggen Walker (Kemmerer); 9-6 decision
160 pounds — Levi Miller (Rifle) over AQ Martinez (Kemmerer); fall 3:19
182 pounds — Grant Houser (Rifle) by forfeit
195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) by forfeit
285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit
106 pounds — Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Karl Haslem (Kemmerer); fall 3:32
Versus Cokeville
132 pounds — Talon Cordova (Rifle) over Ammon Halls (Cokeville); Maj. 20-8
138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Garrett Reece (Cokeville); fall 3:54
145 pounds — Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle) over Weston Murdock (Cokeville); fall 0:11
195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Connor Viehweg (Cokeville); fall 0:48
285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit
106 pounds — Hunter Bercher (Rifle) by forfeit
113 pounds — Chris Archuleta (Rifle) by forfeit
Next up for the Rifle Bears is a Thursday match at Moffat County, followed by the Eagle Valley duals on Friday and Saturday in Gypsum.
