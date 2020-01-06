Rifle wrestlers third at Green River, Wyo. tourney

Rifle High School’s boys wrestling team opened the post-holiday stretch with a third-place team showing at the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial tournament in Green River, Wyoming over the weekend.

The Bears dropped team decisions to Granger, 51-29, Rock Springs, 42-33, and Lyman, 42-33, in the opening rounds, but battled back through the consolation bracket.

Rifle defeated Kemmerer 39-18 and Cokeville, 40-36 on Saturday to take the team bronze.

Following are the individual results for Rifle’s wrestlers at the two-day meet.

Rifle match wins at the Soda Ash Memorial Versus Granger 195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Maccdousha Fualaau (Granger); fall 1:39 285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) over Carlos Ruiz (Granger); fall 4:52 106 pounds — Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Arleth Antonio (Granger); fall 1:54 132 pounds – Talon Cordova (Rifle) over Dahen Zambrano-Meneses (Granger); fall 1:11 138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Andres Calix (Granger); TF 17-1 Versus Rock Springs 195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) by forfeit 113 pounds — Chris Archuleta (Rifle) by forfeit Versus Lyman 182 pounds — Grant Houser (Rifle) by forfeit 195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Tyler Covolo (Lyman); fall 0:40 285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit 132 pounds — Talon Cordova (Rifle) over Braxton Sabey (Lyman); fall 5:49 138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Richie Brewer (Lyman); 5-4 decision 170 pounds — Taylor Miller (Rifle) by forfeit Versus Kemmerer 113 pounds — Chris Archuleta (Rifle) by forfeit by forfeit 138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Riggen Walker (Kemmerer); 9-6 decision 160 pounds — Levi Miller (Rifle) over AQ Martinez (Kemmerer); fall 3:19 182 pounds — Grant Houser (Rifle) by forfeit 195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) by forfeit 285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit 106 pounds — Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Karl Haslem (Kemmerer); fall 3:32 Versus Cokeville 132 pounds — Talon Cordova (Rifle) over Ammon Halls (Cokeville); Maj. 20-8 138 pounds — Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Garrett Reece (Cokeville); fall 3:54 145 pounds — Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle) over Weston Murdock (Cokeville); fall 0:11 195 pounds — Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Connor Viehweg (Cokeville); fall 0:48 285 pounds — Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by forfeit 106 pounds — Hunter Bercher (Rifle) by forfeit 113 pounds — Chris Archuleta (Rifle) by forfeit

Next up for the Rifle Bears is a Thursday match at Moffat County, followed by the Eagle Valley duals on Friday and Saturday in Gypsum.

