Rifle wrestlers third at Meeker Duals Saturday

Rifle’s Alex Guardado tangles with Meeker’s Ridge Williams in prep wrestling action earlier this season in Rifle.

Competing at the Meeker Duals on Saturday, the Rifle High School wrestlers and other Garfield County prep teams had one last tune up before this coming weekend’s Class 3A and 4A Regional Championships in Delta and Montrose, respectively.

The top wrestlers from the regional round will be wrestling at the Colorado Wrestling Championships Feb. 20-22 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Rifle fared best among area teams at the Meeker competition, winning its preliminary pool and ultimately finishing third as a team in the Gold round behind the always-tough host Cowboys and the Moffat County Bulldogs in the 12-team meet.

Grand Valley claimed first in the Silver round, and Coal Ridge was third in the Bronze pool. Following are the area team dual scores and contested match results.

Rifle 54, Coal Ridge 6

120 pounds – Caleb Gieselman (Rifle) over Emjai Holder (Coal Ridge) by fall 3:06; 145 – Justin Henderson (Rifle) over Landon Brewer (Coal Ridge) by fall 0:56; 160 – Dillon Tiffany (Rifle) over Ronin Rockey (Coal Ridge) by fall 1:18; 220 – Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Kaden Lord (Coal Ridge) by fall 4:59; 285 – Alejandro Robles (Rifle) over Angelo Perea (Coal Ridge) by fall 1:20. The Titans’ only points came on a match forfeit for Corey Edwards at 182 pounds.

Rifle 33, Grand Valley 30

126 – Cauy Smith (Rifle) over Hector De la Cruz (Grand Valley) 12-5 decision; 138 – Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Aydan Fisher (Grand Valley) by fall 0:51; 145 – Isaiah Tigert (Grand Valley) over Justin Henderson (Rifle) by fall 1:20; 152 – Conrad Demann (Grand Valley) over Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle) by fall 1:16; 160 – Dillon Tiffany (Rifle) over Cristian Barragan (Grand Valley) by fall 2:31; 182 – Corey Edwards (Rifle) over Brayden Harper (Grand Valley) by fall 4:15; 285 – Hayden Grice (Grand Valley) over Alejandro Robles (Rifle) by fall 3:51.

Rifle 42, Soroco 12

138 – Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Gene Bracegirdle (Soroco) by fall 3:18; 145 – Darrel Ebaugh (Soroco) over Justin Henderson (Rifle) by fall 1:33; 152 – Kody Logan (Soroco) over Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle) by fall 1:07; 220 – Alex Guardado (Rifle) over Tristan Singer (Soroco) by fall 4:30.

Moffat County 37, Rifle 30

152 – Daniel Caddy (Moffat County) over Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle) by fall 0:46; 160 – Pepper Rhyne (Moffat County) over Dillon Tiffany (Rifle) 13-11 decision; 182 – Billy Lawton (Moffat County) over Corey Edwards (Rifle) 15-7 major decision; 120 – Caleb Gieselman (Rifle) over Anthony Duran (Moffat County) by fall 5:09.

Meeker 42, Rifle 34

138 – Bryce Rowley (Rifle) over Elijah Leblanc (Meeker) by fall 1:09; 145 – Justin Henderson (Rifle) over Dagon Dade (Meeker) 16-7 major decision; 152 – Trinden Powell (Meeker) over Uriel Gonzalez (Rifle) by fall 1:22; 182 – Colby Clatterbaugh (Meeker) over Corey Edwards (Rifle) by fall 3:52; 126 – Cauy Smith (Rifle) over Charles Curry (Meeker) by fall 0:58

Grand Valley 45, Soroco 12

138 – Gene Bracegirdle (Soroco) over Dominic Mendoza (Grand Valley) by fall 1:13; 145 – Isaiah Tigert (Grand Valley) over Darrel Ebaugh (Soroco) by fall 1:04; 152 – Conrad Demann (Grand Valley) over Kody Logan (Soroco) 10-6 decision.

Grand Valley 54, Coal Ridge 18

145 – Isaiah Tigert (Grand Valley) over Landon Brewer (Coal Ridge) by fall 2:09; 285 – Hayden Grice (Grand Valley) over Angelo Perea (Coal Ridge) by fall 1:52.

Grand Valley 42, Hotchkiss 33

145 – Isaiah Tigert (Grand Valley) over JD Miller (Hotchkiss) by fall 5:34; 152 – Traycer Hall (Hotchkiss) over Conrad Demann (Grand Valley) 11-6 decision; 160 – Ethan Guy (Hotchkiss) over Cristian Barragan (Grand Valley) by fall 0:33; 285 – Hayden Grice (Grand Valley) over Christian Matus (Hotchkiss) by fall 5:14.

Grand Valley 39, Olathe 21

138 – Chase Ripley (Olathe) over Aydan Fisher (Grand Valley) 8-6 decision; 145 – Isaiah Tigert (Grand Valley) over Daniel Gray (Olathe) by fall 1:48; 152 – Conrad Demann (Grand Valley) over Brent Gray (Olathe) 10-5 decision; 160 – Cristian Barragan (Grand Valley) over Jordan Perez (Olathe) 10-6 decision; 182 – Brayden Harper (Grand Valley) over Peter German (Olathe) by fall 1:38; 106 – Teagan Jacobs (Grand Valley) over Justus Hubbard (Olathe) 6-5 decision; 126 – Hector De la Cruz (Grand Valley) over Trenton Fletcher (Olathe) by fall 1:24;

Coal Ridge 25, Soroco 24

145 – Darrel Ebaugh (Soroco) over Landon Brewer (Coal Ridge) by fall 0:59; 160 – Kody Logan (Soroco) over Ronin Rockey (Coal Ridge) by fall 0:25; 220 – Kaden Lord (Coal Ridge) over Tristan Singer (Soroco) by fall 1:24 (Coal Ridge’s team score was adjusted by 1 point for giving up the least match forfeits).

Palisade 42, Coal Ridge 18

145 – Lodan Head (Palisade) over Landon Brewer (Coal Ridge) by fall 0:19; 160 – Dawson David (Palisade) over Ronin Rockey (Coal Ridge) by fall 0:25; 195 – Kaden Lord (Coal Ridge) over Usiel Romero (Palisade) by fall 0:05; 113 – Jacob Lee (Palisade) over Emjai Holder (Coal Ridge) by fall 1:23.

Rangely 48, Coal Ridge 12

145 – Zane Varner (Rangely) over Landon Brewer (Coal Ridge) by fall 1:25; 160 – Tytus Coombs (Rangely) over Ronin Rockey (Coal Ridge) by fall 1:06; 170 – Anthony Garner (Rangely) over Colten Duncan (Coal Ridge) by fall 1:22; 220 – Kaden Lord (Coal Ridge) over Dalton Dembowski (Rangely) by fall 3:05; 285 – Byron Mackay (Rangely) over Angelo Perea (Coal Ridge) by fall 3:11; 113 – Emjai Holder (Coal Ridge) over Colton Stevens (Rangely) by fall 5:19.