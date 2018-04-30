Rifle’s Moeller earns tryouts with Seahawks, Giants

Former Rifle Bears standout and Colorado Buffaloes First Team All-Pac-12 special teamer Ryan Moeller didn't hear his name called during the three-day 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas last weekend, but the former walk-on has linked up with two NFL teams, earning rookie mini camp tryouts with the Seattle Seahawks, May 4-7, and the New York Giants, May 11-14.

While at CU, Moeller earned a 2016 First-Team All-Pac-12 selection for his terrific special teams play, helping the Buffs orchestrate one of the best program turnarounds in Pac-12 history, going from worst in the Pac-12 South in 2015, to winning the league in the 2016 season.

Moeller played defensive back as well as special teams for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2016, recording nine total tackles on special teams, finishing second on the team. He also forced six fair catches on punts while serving as a gunner on special teams.

In addition to his special teams play, Moeller played on 391 snaps on defense while making eight starts as a nickle back/outside linebacker. He recorded 36 tackles with two for a loss, forced two fumbles, had one pass breakup, created one quarterback pressure and forced one third-down stop.

The Rifle product had his 2017 season cut short due to injury, but the Seahawks and Giants showed enough interest to give the versatile defender a look in rookie mini camp.

While at Rifle High School, Moeller excelled both ways for the Bears. He was the second leading rusher in the state and seventh in the nation in 2012 with 3,002 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging 11 yards per carry. Moeller also hauled in five passes for 209 yards (41.8 yards per catch) with three more touchdowns. He scored a total of 50 touchdowns that year, with two more on interception returns and two on punt returns. Defensively he picked off eight passes and totaled 57 tackles (39 solo) with two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections.

Recommended Stories For You

That 2012 season he was chosen first team All-Colorado from the Denver Post and first team 3A All-State. He was also 3A state player of the year and a second team All-American (small school division) by Max Preps.

For his high school career, he rushed for 7,043 yards and 84 touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per carry. He had a total of 93 touchdowns scored when including those he scored on punt returns, kickoff returns and pick sixes.

The Seahawks will get the first look at Moeller, starting May 4. Should Seattle like what they see, they could sign him to the 90-man off-season roster. If not, Moeller will head to the Giants' rookie mini camp, where New York could then sign him to the 90-man off-season roster.