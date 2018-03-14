Rifle’s Wallner resigns from girls basketball head coaching position

Change continues to abound within the Rifle High School girls basketball program. Following the departure of a strong senior class after a round of 16 loss to Air Academy this season, veteran head coach Kristy Wallner resigned from the program’s head coaching position Tuesday.

Wallner, who held the head coaching job for five seasons, led the Bears to a record of 85-37 (51-15 4A Western Slope League), including back-to-back 4A WSL championships, a berth in the Great Eight in 2016-17, and a berth in the round of 16 this past season in the state playoffs.

Overall, Rifle went to the 4A state playoffs all five seasons under Wallner’s guidance, while also sending three players to the collegiate level. Chante Church (Regis University), Sam Hinkle (McCook Community College) and current senior Elly Walters (Regis University) all earned college opportunities under Wallner’s watch.

The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.