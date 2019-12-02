Rifle’s Warfel, Coach Wells top 2A Western Slope All-Conference selections

Rifle’s Levi Warfel plows over Englewood’s Zach Cave with a stiff arm on his way to a 77-yard touchdown during 2A State Football playoffs action this season. (Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram)



Rifle High School’s powerhouse senior running back Levi Warfel and 10th-year head coach Damon Wells topped the list among the Class 2A Western Slope League All-Conference football selections released Monday.

Warfel, who rushed for 1,872 yards on 198 carries with an average of 9.5 yards per carry on the season, was named the league’s Back of the Year in voting by league coaches. Warfel also caught 12 passes for another 239 yards.

And, on the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 16 solo tackles and had 39 tackle assists to help lead Rifle to a 10-1 record and top billing in the 2A state playoffs before the Bears were upended in the second round at Basalt.

Wells, in his second stint as head coach at Rifle, led the Bears to an undefeated league season at 5-0 and a second straight 2A WSL title.

Rifle head coach Damon Wells directs players as the Bears go through pre-season practice.

Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

Six other Rifle football players joined Warfel on the All-Conference first team, including fellow seniors Kenny Tlaxcala, Carter Pressler, Holden Stutsman, Ethan Mackley, Ariel Herrera and junior Josh Straw.

Neighboring Coal Ridge also had a pair of first-team picks in junior Jackson Wade and senior Damian Spell.

Following are all of the WSL first-team and honorable mention selections for the season.

2A WSL All-Conference football selections Back of the Year — Levi Warfel, senior, Rifle Lineman of the Year — Ernie Lopez, senior, Basalt Kicker of the Year — Jon Woodrow, senior, Aspen Coach of the Year — Damon Wells, Rifle First Team: Kenny Tlaxcala, Carter Pressler, Holden Stutsman, Levi Warfel, Ethan Mackley, Josh Straw and Ariel Herrera (Rifle); Jackson Wade and Damian Spell (Coal Ridge); Tristan Johnston, Jackson Rappaport, Rulbe Alvarado, Ernesto Lopez (Basalt); Dillon Hendrickson, Jonathon Woodrow, Max Ufkes and Aidan Ledingham (Aspen); Nolan Bynum, Nate Workman, Gauge Lockhart, Hunter Hughes and Brandon Butler (Delta); Joe Campagna, Daniel Cruz and Corey Scranton (Moffat County). Honorable Mention: Kaden Wolf, Will Reed, Talon Cordova, Taylor Miller, Dillon Tiffany and Noah Holbrook (Rifle); Karsen Dubois, Colby Hoffman and Tyler Spell (Coal Ridge); Sam Sherry, Cole Dombrowski, Matty Gillis, Gavin Webb, Lander Mcnamee and Jose Castorena (Basalt); Will Brown, Tyler Ward and Jon Haisfield (Aspen); Colton Johnson, Skylar Kraai, Ku La Moo, Colby Wilson, Jeffery Griffith, James Goff and Ethan Lawrence (Delta); Taran Teeter, Logan Hafey and Dagan White (Moffat County).

