Rifle’s Wolfgang Smith wins Rifle Creek Golf Course tourney

Competing at his home course Tuesday morning at Rifle Creek Golf Course, Rifle junior Wolfgang Smith turned in a career day, winning the tournament with a round of 77, two strokes ahead of Steamboat's Tommy Henninger, and three strokes ahead of Summit's Noah Begley.

"Wolfgang has been on the edge of putting up some good scores, and today he overcame a rough start to play really solid golf and win this tournament," Tod Smith, Rifle's head coach said. "I think this is a great confidence boost for him, and he can have a lot of momentum heading into regionals."

Smith's winning round led the Bears to a fourth-place finish as a team with a score of 258. Steamboat won the team portion with a score of 244, while Summit (247) and Battle Mountain (249) rounded out the top three teams.

For Rifle, Cannon Wall shot a round of 90, while Kaleb Pressler carded a round of 91. Broc Caldwell and Jackson Davis recorded identical rounds of 94 on the day.

Finishing tied for fifth behind Rifle was Coal Ridge and Basalt, shooting team scores of 259.

Coal Ridge was led by Austin Gerber, who shot a round of 84 to pace the Titans on a strong day. Myles Galbraith carded a round of 86, while Ryan Kotz shot an 89 on the day. Sean Mooney (91) and Lance Fullenwider (98) capped off the day for the Titans.

Basalt, missing a few of its top golfers, tied with Coal Ridge as Blake Exelbert led the way with a round of 84. Grant Borchelt shot a round of 87, while Tyler Sims carded a round of 88. Kyle Murray (94) and Jacob Fowler (110) capped off the day for the Longhorns.