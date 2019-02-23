Roaring Fork falls to Delta in 3A district tourney title game

One day after defeating the Gunnison Cowboys in overtime, the Roaring Fork Rams boys basketball team's strong run to the 3A district tournament championship game came up short as the Delta Panthers picked up a 50-39 win to end the regular season.

The Rams held a 17-11 lead after one quarter of play, but Delta's defense kicked into gear and held the Rams to 4 points in the second quarter and 8 points in the third quarter, turning a 21-21 tie at halftime into a 32-28 lead heading into the final quarter of play. The Panthers outscored the Rams 18-10 in the final quarter of play to cap off the 11-point win, claiming the tournament championship.

Roaring Fork sophomore Graham Pietsch caught fire in the first quarter, hitting four 3-pointers and a free throw to push the Rams to the 17-11 lead, but the sophomore scored just 4 points the rest of the way, leading the Rams with 17.

Senior Aidan Sloan added 9 points in the loss, scoring 4 points each in the first and third quarters.

Delta was led by senior Kyle Mock with 14 points and Jonathan Robinson with 13 points.

The Rams (13-8) await Tuesday's 3A state playoff bracket release after the Intermountain League's tournament was delayed due to weather.

Recommended Stories For You

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal Ridge 41, Gunnison 40

The Coal Ridge Titans boys basketball team picked up a gritty, defensive-minded 41-40 win over the Gunnison Cowboys Saturday morning at Grand Junction Central High School in the 3A district tournament third-place game.

Senior forward Payton White hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, lifting the Titans to the one-point win on a day in which both teams battled fatigue.

Against the Cowboys, senior Kevin DiMarco led the Titans with 16 points, giving him 1,016 for his career as he became the third Titan in the last three years to eclipse the 1,000-point mark under head coach Paul Harvey.

Junior Austin Gerber added 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers, while White added 9 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

The Titans (18-4) await Tuesday's 3A state playoff bracket release.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Moffat County 47, Grand Valley 27

Taking on the Moffat County Bulldogs Saturday morning in the 3A district tournament third-place game, the Grand Valley Cardinals girls basketball team ran out of gas, dropping a 47-27 decision.

Against the Bulldogs, junior Jordyn Pittman led the way with 9 points, while senior Shaya Chenoweth added 7 points, eclipsing the 1,500-point mark for her career.

Senior Kirstin Medina added 6 points on two 3-pointers for the Cardinals.

Moffat County was led by 12 points each from Kinlie Brennise and Madison Weber.

Grand Valley (16-6) now awaits Tuesday's 3A state playoff bracket release.

jcarney@postindependent.com