Roaring Fork soccer beats Delta in 3A showdown

In a battle between the top two teams in the 3A Western Slope League boys soccer standings, the Roaring Fork Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead Thursday afternoon in Carbondale over the visiting Delta Panthers before holding on in the second half for an important 2-1 win.

Emiliano Magana and Dylan Webster scored the first-half goals for the Rams as Connor Brennan and Magana added assists in the first half.

Coming into Thursday’s matchup, Delta was ranked No. 4 in the 3A RPI standings, while Roaring Fork was ranked No. 6. Those numbers are expected to flip now that the Rams knocked off the Panthers.

Roaring Fork (6-1-1, 2-0 in 3A WSL) travels to Vail Mountain next Tuesday for a matchup with the Gore Rangers.

The Rams currently have the inside track for a league championship for the second straight year under head coach Nick Forbes.

BOYS SOCCER

Vail Mountain 1, Coal Ridge 0

On the road Thursday afternoon for a 3A Western Slope League battle with the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 decision.

The loss drops Coal Ridge to 2-6-1 (0-2 in 3A WSL) on the season.

Coal Ridge hosts Aspen next Tuesday in New Castle. The Titans are looking for their first win since Sept. 14 when they beat Telluride 6-1.

Summit 1, Glenwood Springs 0

Talk about a huge upset.

Traveling to Summit Thursday night for a matchup with the Summit Tigers in 4A Western Slope League action, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys soccer team saw its season-long issues with finishing pop back up, dropping a 1-0 decision for the first loss in league play.

Summit took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but despite a number of chances offensively, Glenwood couldn’t break through in the loss.

Glenwood falls to 7-1-2 on the season, including 4-1-2 in league play.

The Demons host Eagle Valley next Tuesday at Stubler Memorial Field.

Rifle 6, Eagle Valley 3

Hosting the Eagle Valley Devils under the lights Thursday night in Rifle, the Rifle Bears boys soccer team rolled to a 6-3 win in league action.

Esteban Espino scored four goals for the Bears, while Isaac Rivas and Armando Perez added one goal each.

Paul Cerros added three assists for Rifle.

“I’ve really got to give it to Esteban; he had a great night,” David Romero, Rifle’s head coach said. “Eagle scored first, but the guys really showed great composure and came back.”

Rifle (5-3, 4-2 in 4A WSL) hosts Steamboat Springs next Tuesday in a league matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

Glenwood Springs 3, Palisade 1

For the second match in a row, the Glenwood Springs Demons’ girls volleyball rolled to a 3-1 win, this time on the road at Palisade in 4A Western Slope League action Thursday night.

No scores or stats were available at the time of press for Glenwood Springs.

The Demons (10-3, 6-0 in 4A WSL) travel to Rifle next Tuesday for a rivalry matchup with the Bears.

RECREATIONAL GOLF

Jaymin Kanzer recorded a hole in one on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Ranch at Roaring Fork.

Kanzer recorded the ace on hole No. 2, a 164-yard hole, using a 4-iron.

The ace by Kanzer was witnessed by Skyler Zanjan.

