PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork soccer defeats Delta; Glenwood spikers sweep Palisade; Coal Ridge soccer beats Vail Mountain

On the road Thursday evening for its first game in a week, the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team cruised to a 4-0 win over the Delta Panthers in a battle of two top 10 teams in the 3A boys soccer RPI rankings.

Roaring Fork, starting the week at No. 2, received two goals from Alvin Garcia in the first half, and one goal each in the second half from seniors Aidan Sloan and Joe Salinas, rolling to the win over the No. 4 Panthers, keeping Roaring Fork's perfect season going.

Garcia's first goal of the game was assisted by Sloan, and his second goal was assisted by senior Ronald Clemente. Sloan's goal in the second half was set up by Clemente, before Salinas fired home the free kick that was set up by Sloan drawing a foul on a Panthers defender.

"It was a hard-fought game, but we imposed our game and made it difficult for them to play their style," Roaring Fork head coach Nick Forbes said following the win. "We had a great defensive performance from every player that stepped on the field for us. At this point, we're taking it one game at a time. We still have some difficult games coming up, and if we stay grounded and keep doing the simple things we do well right now, then it should all take care of itself."

VOLLEYBALL

Glenwood 3, Palisade 0

Taking on the Palisade Bulldogs Thursday evening on the road, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team picked up a hard-fought sweep, winning by scores of 27-25, 25-21, and 25-22.

It's the second straight win for the Demons, who defeated Summit Tuesday at home. The win comes against the No. 1 team in the 4A Western Slope League, spoiling Palisade's homecoming game.

Reese Goluba dished out 24 assists in the win, while Ally Rosenmerkel recorded a team-high 26 digs. Sarah Wagner led the way with 15 kills, while Ashley Emery added 13 kills.

Glenwood (7-6, 3-3 4A WSL) hosts the rival Rifle Bears Tuesday, Oct. 2, inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal Ridge 4, Vail Mountain 3

Shaking off the frustrations of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Basalt Longhorns at home, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team made the trip to Vail Thursday afternoon for a league tilt against the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers and came away with a much-needed 4-3 win.

Kade Frees, Gustavo Archila, Ivan Gallardo and Trace Apostolik scored goals for the Titans in the win, while all four recorded an assist as well, providing balanced scoring for the Titans attack. In net, Cody Connor made some big saves for Coal Ridge, helping the Titans get back on track in league play.

Coal Ridge (5-4-1, 1-1 3A WSL) travels to Parachute Saturday morning for a league matchup with the Cardinals at 11 a.m.