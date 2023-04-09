Roaring Fork takes second out of six in biggest-ever Trent Goscha Memorial baseball tourney

Roaring Fork freshmen Kenny Riley, left, and Zack Bollock watch the action during the Rams 11-1 Trent Goscha Tournament win over Buena Vista on Friday.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

Roaring Fork High School’s baseball team scored two big wins Thursday and Friday, one against a higher-classification opponent, before falling in the championship game of its home Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament Saturday to a tough Montezuma-Cortez team.

It was the most teams the tournament has seen in the four years since it was established to honor the memory of Carbondale youth league player Trent Goscha who died in 2016.

After downing Grand Junction Center 9-6 to open the tournament and taking Buena Vista 11-1 on Friday behind sophomore pitcher Cole Fenton’s one-hitter, the Rams were asked to play an earlier game for the tourney title at 8 a.m. Saturday so that the Cortez players could make their prom later that night.

The Panthers cracked the morning chill early and often, scoring three runs each through the first three innings to score the 12-1 win and take home the trophy. Rams junior Max Bollock knocked one out of the park for Roaring Fork’s lone run.

“It was a chilly this morning, but once the sun got up it was fine. Cortez is a very good baseball team, and definitely the best team at the tournament,” Roaring Fork coach Marty Madsen said later in the day of a dominant Panthers’ team that downed Glenwood Springs 30-11 on Thursday and edged Canon City 8-7 on Friday to get to the title game.

“We saw their ace and he threw really well,” Madsen said of Cortez junior Miles Frost. “We just didn’t get enough hits, but we didn’t quit, either. One of the things we’ve been talking about is if we get beat by a better team, it’s OK. It’s baseball. What we’re working on is not beating ourselves and not making mistakes, and we’ve done that this whole year.”

Roaring Fork moves to 4-4 on the season with the 3A Western Slope League schedule beginning Tuesday with a trip to play Olathe.

Glenwood Springs went winless in the tournament, opening with the loss to Montezuma-Cortez, then falling 7-1 to Canon City and 10-9 to Buena Vista in the fifth-place game on Saturday.

A Glenwood Springs player appears to reach home ahead of the tag in the Demons 10-9 loss to Buena Vista on Saturday at the Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament in Carbondale. He was called out on the play.

John Stroud/Post Independent

Other baseball scores this past week: Eagle Valley 11, Glenwood Springs 10; Rifle 13, Steamboat Springs 4; Rifle 10, Steamboat 0; Palisade 12, Rifle 7 (Rifle stands at 3-3 and 1-2 in the 4A WSL); Coal Ridge 13, Meeker 2; Coal Ridge 11, Meeker 1 (Coal Ridge stays undefeated at 6-0 heading into 3A WSL play this week); Dove Creek 13, Grand Valley 0; Olathe 7-0 and 13-3 over Grand Valley.

Girls soccer scores this past week: Roaring Fork 2, CRMS 1 (OT); Coal Ridge 2, Roaring Fork 0; CRMS 2, Ridgway 1; CRMS 3, Vail Christian 0; Steamboat Springs 2, Glenwood Springs 1; Palisade 1, Glenwood Springs 0; Grand Valley 5, Rifle 3; Vail Mountain 10, Rifle 0; Summit 6, Grand Valley 0

Girls lacrosse: Roaring Fork 17, Steamboat Springs 7

Boys lacrosse: Vail Mountain 18, Glenwood Springs 7

Coal Ridge boys, girls win Eagle Valley track invite

The Coal Ridge High School boys and girls track and field teams again showed their dominance at the Eagle Valley Invitational on Saturday, as both teams took home the team title and Titans topped the podium in several events.

The Titan boys won the meet with 153.5 points to runner-up Eagle Valley’s 105, and the girls won with 138 points to runner-up Battle Mountain’s 125.

Event winners for the Coal Ridge boys included Omar Vergara in the 100 meters (11.44 seconds), James Webber in the 400 (52.22) and Dylan Campbell in the 800 (2:01.88), as well as the 4×100 (44.82) and 4×400 (3:31.4) relay teams.

For the girls, winning the day were Jackie Camunez in the 200 meters (27.09); Mikayla Cheney in the 800 (2:20.4); Addy Davis in the discus (111 feet, 7 inches); and Brilee Johnson in the shot put (33-11), plus the 4×400 relay team (4:12.38).

Other top-three event finishers by school included:

Coal Ridge — Boys: Tyler Parker, second 1600 meters (4:40.97) and second 3200 (10:21.04); AJ Montes, second 110 hurdles (17.50) and second 300 hurdles (44.36); Ryder Powell, third long jump (19-0.5); Justin Richel, third pole vault (11-3); 4×200 relay, second (1:33.76).

Girls: Jordan Terrell, third 300 hurdles (54.88); Brooklyn Richards, second high jump (4-7); Averie Cribari, third high jump (4-7); Brilee Jensen, second discus (103-10); Addy Davis, second shot put (31-4.5); 4×100 relay, second (52.47); 4×200 relay, second (1:50.65); 800 medley, second (1:52.91); 4×800 relay, second (11:15.22).

Glenwood Springs — Girls: Breauna Sorensen, first long jump (17-0), second 100 meters (13.16 seconds); Sophia Connerton-Nevin, second 800 (2:25.2); Ruby Patch, first triple jump (32-11), second 100 hurdles (17.25); 4×400 relay (4:32.36).

Roaring Fork — Boys: Angel Quinteros, third 200 (24.07). Girls: Kyra Reeds, third 100 hurdles (18.02)

Rifle — Boys: Daniel Hernandez, second 200 (24.02); Clate Harden, first long jump (19-1.5), third 400 (53.62); Joel Valencia, second high jump (5-11); Jade Cunningham, third triple jump (38-9.5); Troy Mataia, first shot put (47.2.5) and second discus (128-8), 4×200 relay (1:36.84).

Basalt — Boys: Jared Tennenbaum, third 300 hurdles (44.93), and third 110 hurdles (17.85); Connor Hoffman, third high jump (5-9). Girls: Jacey Reed, first 100 (12.83), and third long jump (15-5); Ava Lane, third 400 (1:02.21), and second 1600 (5:31.58).