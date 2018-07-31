Roaring Fork triathlon team competes at Outdoor Diva Triathlon

The Roaring Fork Women's Triathlon Team, which took 51 members of its team to the Outdoor Diva Triathlon in Longmont, CO on July 29th, saw four members finish in the top three of their age groups, while co-founder Nancy Reinisch completed her 100th career triathlon in Longmont.

The team trained for 13 weeks under head coaches Sharma Phillips and Carla Westerman, as well as assistants Terry Heggy, Kathy Westley, Tesia Zuba, Heidi Halladay, Amy Spradlin, Jeanette Chiappinelli, Margot Fishman, Jessie Johnson, Jenny Schaiberger, Sherrie Setterberg, and Nancy Zeigel. The women completed a half mile open-water swim, 12.9 mile bike ride, and a 5K run at Union Reservoir.

Phillips (second place) ages 40-44, Halladay (second place) Elite age group, Lucy Laffoon, (third place) Elite age group, and Margot Fishman (second place) ages 70-74 placed in the top three of their respective age groups for the triathlon team.

Members of the team range from ages 15-70 and reside between Basalt and Rifle. The team travels to the front range annually to complete a Sprint Distance Triathlon. The team is sponsored by Dental Lab Technologies, Sunshine Travel, Berthod Motors, Garfield County Episcopal Churches, Colorado Foot and Ankle, Dalby Wendland, Glenwood Insurance, Glenwood Hot Springs, The Fishman Family, Holy Cross Energy, Great Western Painting, A4 Designs, Big Horn Toyota, Jimmy Johns, Road Runner Mobile Bike Service, Barnes and Pearson, and Alpine Bank.

Roaring Fork Women's Triathlon Team members who participated in the Outdoor Diva Triathlon on July 29 were(In alphabetical order): Nettie Avery, Carolyn Balmer, Gaby Bello, Jen Butterfield, Jeanette Chiappinelli, Esther Claridge, Cheryl Cormier, Kelicia Costello, Susan Cottle, Cheryl Currier, Deborah Cutter, Sheldon Emery, Gloria Farmer, Kimberly Feder, Margot Fishman, Shawna Fishman, Raquel Flinker, Kimberly Gent, CJ Gredig, Claire Guidas, Heidi Halladay, Cindy Hester, Alexandria Johnson, Kathy Johnson, Laura Kirk, Leslie Krick, Lucy Laffoon, Beth Leyva, Penny McDill, Jacque McMillan, Amy Moore, Nancy Neff, Lisa Niehaus, Carla Ober, Brenna Owen, Taylor Smith, Sharma Phillips, Katherine Proctor, Nancy Rae Reinisch, Terri Ritchie, Betsey Seymour, Sandi Spencer, Andrea Thompson, Carla Westerman, Ann Wilcox, Jill Wilson, Anna Wiltse, and Nancy Zeigel.