Rockies select contract of outfielder Matt Holliday
August 23, 2018
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday from Triple-A Albuquerque and he was in the starting lineup Thursday.
Holliday will play left field and bat fifth against San Diego. He signed a minor-league contract with Colorado last month. He hit .346 in 15 games with Albuquerque.
The 38-year-old Holliday hasn't played in the majors since last season with the New York Yankees, when he batted .231 with 19 homers.
He played the first five seasons of his 14-year career with Colorado, hitting .290 as a rookie in 2004 and helping Colorado to its only World Series appearance in 2007.
The Rockies traded him to Oakland after the 2008 season. He later helped St. Louis win the 2011 World Series.
