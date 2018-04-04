Rough second quarter too much to overcome for Glenwood lax

A second quarter that saw the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies score seven goals to pull away for a 12-4 halftime lead was too much to overcome Wednesday evening for the Glenwood Springs Demons' lacrosse team in an eventual 16-9 loss in 4A Western Slope League action at Stubler Memorial Field.

Battle Mountain held a 5-2 lead after one quarter of play, before scoring four unanswered goals to start the second quarter, pushing their lead to 9-2 before Glenwood was able to regroup defensively.

Following a back-and-forth first quarter, the Huskies hit their stride offensively early in the second quarter, as junior midfielder Nick Walter scored just 21 seconds into the second quarter, making it a 6-2 game. Following Walter's goal, sophomore long stick midfielder Chris Cappel scored just over two minutes later, thanks to a beautiful transition play by the Huskies. Cappel found himself alone on the back door of the Demon goal, taking a feed off the rush before slotting it home, making it a 7-2 game.

Two minutes later, Battle Mountain sophomore attacker Jayme Belyea made it an 8-2 game, shaking free of a Glenwood defender in front of the net, receiving a pass and burying the shot from in close, sparking the Huskies' run. Thirteen seconds after Belyea's goal, the Huskies capitalized again, pushing the lead to 9-2 before Glenwood called timeout to regroup, trailing by seven goals at home.

"Battle Mountain was able to hit some skip passes on us, which is kind of how our defense works," Glenwood Head Coach Brody Smith said. "We get rid of the easy passes defensively, which forces teams to try skips, and they were hitting them against us.

"A lot of teams can't make those passes, but Battle did a great job of hitting those, and we were a little bit slow getting out to their shooters."

After the quick timeout by Coach Smith, Glenwood held possession in the Battle Mountain end of the field before senior attacker Devlin Powell got the Demons back on the board. He spun past a Battle Mountain defender in the attacking box, forcing the defender to fall down before firing an off-handed shot on the ground past the Huskies' goaltender to make it a 9-3 game.

The Huskies responded with three quick goals to make it a 12-3 game, but Glenwood junior Max Lemkau had the last word before the half. The junior fired a bouncing shot from just inside the attacking box that skipped past the Battle Mountain goaltender, sending the two teams into the half with the Demons trailing 12-4.

Coming out for the second half, the pace of play slowed down dramatically in the third quarter while the physicality picked up. The two teams battled back and forth in the quarter, with both goaltenders making a number of saves, but Battle Mountain was the only team to get on the board in the third quarter, scoring a goal late in the frame to take a 13-4 lead into the final quarter of play.

With their backs against the wall heading into the fourth, Glenwood responded to the adversity by making a major push offensively, outscoring Battle Mountain 5-3 in the frame to make it a game once again.

"The entire game came down to hustle," Smith said. "The first two or three quarters, they were out-hustling us. I said that we could get back into this game if we out-worked them. They decided to leave everything out on the field, and it showed in the fourth quarter."

Sophomore attacker Connor Powell scored for the Demons at the 8:28 mark of the fourth quarter, making it a 15-5 game. From there, Glenwood ripped off five straight goals, as junior Ian Lohman found the back of the net for the Demons, while standout senior attacker Zach Johnson scored two tough goals through contact, giving Glenwood hope.

Unfortunately, the late push wasn't enough for the Demons to come all the way back, but it gives them something to build on, according to Smith.

The Demons (2-5) will take on Eagle Valley on Friday at 4 p.m. in another league matchup.