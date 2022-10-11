Sequoia Glen 5K Run, costume party coming Oct. 30
The 25th Kenny Cline Memorial Sequoia Glen 5K Run/Walk is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 30 in West Glenwood, starting on West Donegan Road at the base of Mitchell Creek.
The race takes runners on a scenic, uphill journey above the Glenwood Fish Hatchery on paved and dirt roads before descending via the same route to the common start/finish line on Donegan Road.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. on race day; $20 entry fee ($10 for those under 18 years), with all proceeds going to help local animal shelters and the Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt.
Costumes are encouraged in celebration of Halloween. Contact 970-618-7980 for more race information.
