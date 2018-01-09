Snowmass Grand Prix: Snowboard slopestyle, halfpipe previews

SLOPESTYLE

Women's qualifier: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today

Men's qualifiers: 11:45 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. and 2:25 to 4 p.m. today

Finals: 9:30 to 11:25 a.m. Friday; women start and then rotating finals run (three runs each)

MEN

This is an interesting battle considering it includes big air. Snowboarding big air will make its Olympic debut next month for the men and women, and the U.S. is sending the same team for both big air and slopestyle. The first person to have locked up a spot is Summit County's Chris Corning, a former Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club athlete who knows Aspen well. Corning, 18, is quickly becoming a star after taking second in slopestyle at Dew Tour and second in big air at Copper. His first major big air victory of his career came in November at Big Air Milan. With his Olympic bid locked up, Corning is likely to skip the Snowmass Grand Prix to heal a nagging injury. It isn't serious, and Corning looks to make his X Games Aspen debut in a few weeks. With Corning out, the Snowmass favorite could be the second guy on the qualifying list along with one of Corning's Summit County friends, Red Gerard. The teen phenom was fourth at Dew Tour in slopestyle and 12th in the Copper big air. He has a sizable lead in the Olympic standings over rookies Chandler Hunt and Judd Henkes. Unless a relative veteran like Kyle Mack, who is currently fifth in the Olympic standings, ups his game this week, the U.S. could be sending a group of teenagers to the Olympics for slopestyle and big air.

Recommended Stories For You

Men's Slopestyle Snowboarding

(after 3 of 5 qualifying events)

1. Chris Corning, 2,000

2. Red Gerard, 1,800

3. Chandler Hunt, 1,160

4. Judd Henkes, 1,100

5. Kyle Mack, 1,000

6. Brock Crouch, 950

7. Nik Baden, 900

8. Ryan Stassel, 890

9. Dylan Thomas, 760

10. Brandon Davis, 660

11. Eric Beauchemin, 650

12. Eric Willett, 640

13. Lyon Farrell, 540

14. Chas Guldemond, 530

15. Luke Winkelmann, 440

16. Sean FitzSimons, 380

17. Brett Moody, 260

18. Lukas Caye, 200

19. Keegan Hosefros, 180

20. Asher Humphreys, 160

WOMEN

The top three Olympic spots are pretty well locked up, barring any surprises the next two weeks. Tahoe's Jamie Anderson, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in slopestyle, already is qualified for next month's Games in South Korea. Connecticut's Julia Marino looks Olympic-bound, as well. Marino broke onto the scene last winter when she knocked off Anderson to win X Games Aspen gold in slopestyle. Right next to Marino in the standings is California teen Hailey Langland, who won the first women's big air snowboarding competition at X Games Aspen last year. This trio will make the U.S. a force in Pyeongchang. All three finished in the top six at Dew Tour, led by Anderson's second-place finish. Marino was second — and first among Americans — while Anderson was fourth at the Copper big air competition. The trio also finished 1-2-3 at the Mammoth Grand Prix last winter, won by Anderson. Veterans Jessika Jenson and Ty Walker, both 2014 Olympians, are battling it out for fourth. International competition in Snowmass could come from Slovakia's Klaudia Medlova and Dutch Olympian Cheryl Mass.

Women's Slopestyle Snowboarding

(after 3 of 5 qualifying events)

1. Jamie Anderson, 2,000

2. Julia Marino, 1,600

3. Hailey Langland, 1,600

4. Jessika Jenson, 1,050

5. Ty Walker, 1,000

6. Nora Healey, 850

7. Serena Shaw, 720

8. Hailee Mattingley, 690

9. Kirra Kotsenburg, 610

10. Haille Soderholm, 580

11. Karly Shorr, 360