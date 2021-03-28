 Soccer: Coal Ridge overwhelms GJ Central, 6-0, to stay unbeaten | PostIndependent.com
Soccer: Coal Ridge overwhelms GJ Central, 6-0, to stay unbeaten

Sports |

John Stroud
  

Coal Ridge senior Jack Price (5) looks to advance the ball to junior teammate Anthony Ayala Gomez (9) in the Titans 6-0 win over Grand Junction Central on Saturday.
The Coal Ridge boys soccer team kept its winning streak to open the spring season alive on Saturday with a 6-0 non-league win over visiting Grand Junction Central.

Titans goals came from sophomore Ezra Williams (2), and one each from senior Jack Price, junior Eddie Salazar, junior Anthony Ayala Gomez and senior Moises Contreras.

Coal Ridge improved to 5-0 on the season, and takes its 2-0 league mark to the home field on Tuesday versus Basalt. Game time is 4 p.m.

In other Saturday preps soccer action, it was Steamboat Springs 7-2 over Rifle (0-3); and Vail Mountain 2-1 over Roaring Fork (0-3, 0-2).

