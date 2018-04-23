Soccer Demons beat Bulldogs 4-3 in OT

For the first time in three seasons under the guidance of head coach Joe Calabrese, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls soccer team knocked off the Palisade Bulldogs, as senior Eryn Peterson knocked home a rebound off of her own shot five minutes into overtime with the Demons down a player, giving Glenwood a much-needed 4-3 overtime win Monday night at Stubler Memorial Field.

Coming into the game ranked No. 14 in the latest 4A girls soccer RPI ranking, the Demons got off to a fast start against the rival Bulldogs, as Peterson set up sophomore Zoe Harbour just 3:34 into the game.

Holding a 1-0 lead, Glenwood looked to turn away the Bulldogs, but Palisade answered quickly, as senior Lexi Newton fired home a free kick into the upper left corner of the net at the 8:15 mark of the first half, knotting the game at 1-1.

Newton wasn't done, though, as the senior made it a 2-1 game one minute later for Palisade, capping off a long run by beating the Glenwood keeper low and to the right.

Trailing 2-1, Glenwood continued to push for the equalizing goal, eventually getting an opportunity at the 25 minute mark. Senior Devan McSwain drilled home a Glenwood free kick from 40 yards out that went right through the Palisade keeper's hands, knotting the game up at 2-2 in the rivalry matchup.

Twelve minutes later, McSwain scored her second goal of the game, this time on a penalty kick, due to a handball in the box on Palisade, giving Glenwood at 3-2 lead right before the half.

Recommended Stories For You

Coming out for the second half, Palisade made a big push, as senior Sami Feller drew a penalty in the box just 2:26 into the second half. Junior goalkeeper Hannah Juul stood tall in the net on the ensuing penalty kick, turning away Newton to keep Glenwood in front, 3-2. The stopped penalty kick didn't deter the Bulldogs, as Palisade made it a 3-3 game just two minutes later, thanks to a strike from Feller, off of an assist from Newton.

The game would remain 3-3 through the rest of the second half, but would take a drastic turn, as Glenwood sophomore Natalya Taylor bumped the Palisade goalkeeper, picking up her second yellow card of the game, resulting in a red card that left the Demons down a player late in the game.

Heading into overtime tied at 3-3, and down a player, the Demons never blinked, as Peterson found the back of the net off of a rebound of her own shot that hit the left post, giving Glenwood the thrilling 4-3 win in overtime.

Sitting at 8-2 (7-2 4A Western Slope League) on the season, Glenwood will host the Rifle Bears Tuesday afternoon at Stubler Memorial Field.