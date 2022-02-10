Special Olympics regional ski events return to Glenwood Springs Friday, Saturday

The Western Winter Games for Special Olympics Colorado makes its return to two Glenwood Springs-area venues Friday and Saturday.

The games have been postponed since 2020 due to the pandemic protocols, said Michelle Pewters, western regional manager for the games.

With some limited restrictions still in place, though, the games are on for this season and return to their traditional race sites of Sunlight Mountain Resort and Argonaut Farm.

Alpine events take place at Sunlight on Friday, beginning with the opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. Alpine skiing and snowboarding races run from 10 a.m. to around 1 p.m.

The games resume Saturday morning at nearby Argonaut Farm, situated along Four Mile Road, for the Nordic ski events. Opening ceremonies again kick things off at 9:30 a.m., followed by cross-country skiing and snowshoe events.

Pewter said she anticipates around 150 participants from across the region, primarily in the Alpine events.

“Our teams have been practicing for six weeks now, or longer, putting in grueling hours of practice,” she said. “They’re excited to be able to race this year.”

The Special Olympics Winter Games have taken place at Sunlight and Argonaut Farm in Glenwood Springs for several years.