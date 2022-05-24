Sports briefs: Charity golf tournaments coming up

West Slope Vets scramble

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition hosts its second annual Veterans Golf Tournament on June 3,at Lakota Links Golf Club in New Castle. The tournament is seeking team and individual players, volunteers, hole sponsors and donations, a news release states.

Registration for the scramble-format tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event, with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $125 per individual and $500 per foursome. Players can also test themselves against LPGA professional Mei Brennan in a closest-to-the-hole challenge, plus other contests, games and prizes, including a $10,000 hole-in-one grand prize.

All proceeds help sustain the Western Slope Veterans Coalition and the many programs it provides for veterans in the region. The organization provides emergency funds, outreach and services for all active and retired military persons and their families throughout the region, including Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties.

For more information, visit westernslopeveterans.org .

Carbondale Arts ‘Golden Putter’

Carbondale Arts presents its second Golden Putter scramble golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 at River Valley Ranch golf course in Carbondale.

According to the event web page, the tournament features alternative scoring options, arts-themed holes, prizes and more. All proceeds benefit the Rosybelle mobile makerspace bus and arts education programming.

Teams of two can enter for $360 ($400 after June 1), and four-person teams can enter for $720 ($800). Registration and more information at carbondalearts.com .

Summer tennis programs

Enrollment is open for summer tennis classes, at the Glenwood Springs Community Center website .

Classes for all ages and abilities are offered in two sessions, according to a news release.

Session I for junior players starts June 6 and ends June 30, with Session II running July 11 through Aug. 3. Joining long-time USPTA Teaching Pro Sue Geist will be Dan Anderson, former collegiate player and one of the top players in Glenwood Springs, the release states.

Classes for juniors are divided into age groups and are held on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Adult classes are in two sessions, as well, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with some new classes added on Mondays and Wednesdays. Jon Zalinski, USPTA Teaching Professional, will again teach these classes along with Sue Geist, the release states.

Adult classes are divided into ability groups. Contact Sue Geist at (970) 948-7084 for proper placement.