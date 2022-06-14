Sports briefs: Golf, running, biking events slated

Runners take off at the starting line at a past Strawberry Shortcut in downtown Glenwood.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent file

Carbondale Arts ‘Golden Putter’ scramble

Carbondale Arts presents its second Golden Putter scramble golf tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at River Valley Ranch golf course in Carbondale.

According to the event web page, the tournament features alternative scoring options, arts-themed holes, prizes and more. All proceeds benefit the Rosybelle Mobile Makerspace Bus and arts education programming.

Registration and more information at carbondalearts.com .

45th Strawberry Shortcut 5K and 10K

The Strawberry Shortcut foot races return to Strawberry Days weekend, with the traditional 5K and 10K races taking place on Sunday (Father’s Day).

The races begin and end on Seventh Street at Bethel Plaza, as follows: 10K, 7:30 a.m.; Willey Coyote 5K, 9 a.m.; and Nancy Reinisch Mile, 10 a.m.

Registration is open at strawberryshortcut.org . There will also be a registration table on site that morning.

The day’s festivities include live entertainment and beer garden. Strawberry Days will also be continuing that day in Two Rivers Park.

Gravel bike race coming June 25

The Aspen Cycling Club is gearing up for its first Gravel Gran Fondo bike races on June 25 in El Jebel.

Cyclists can choose between three distances (45 kilometers, 100K and 160K). Each course will build on the previous, so there are two options to shorten the ride, a club email stated.

The Gran Fondo will start and end at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel, including a finish line party. For more details, course maps and registration, visit aspencyclingclub.org.

There are discounts for signing up before June 12. Course marshals are also needed, and every volunteer gets a free transferable entry for a friend. Sign up at signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/697014610462062098/false#/invitation.

Maggie’s Mountain Run 5K and 10K

The first Maggie’s Mountain Run 10K, 5K and 1 mile run/hike is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, on the privately owned Argonaut Farm Ranch, 7437 County Road 117 (up 4 Mile Road toward Sunlight Mountain).

The race begins at Argonaut Farm Ranch as follows: 10K, 7:30 a.m.; 5K, 8:30 a.m.; and Maggie Mile Run/Hike, 9 a.m.

Registration is open at http://www.miraclesfrommaggie.org .

Proceeds from the event are to go to the fight against childhood cancer, including a local family currently battling pediatric leukemia. “Manuela Perez, 7, has just begun her fight and your entry fee will help cover travel cost, equipment and treatments,” a news release states.