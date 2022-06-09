Sports briefs: Polo match, Tri for the Sun on tap this weekend

Devereux Polo Cup match

The Devereux Polo Cup, pitting the Hotel Colorado/Stout Ranch versus the UC Ranch Properties teams, takes place beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Stout Ranch in New Castle.

Polo involves players on horseback competing to score goals using a mallet on a 300-by-160-yard grass field.

The event is hosted by the Roaring Fork Polo Club. Spectators can watch for free, including food and drinks. More information at stoutranch.com/polo .

Tri for the Sun triathlon

The Carbondale Recreation Department and Sunlight Mountain Resort team up for the Tri for the Sun “sprint” triathlon swimming, biking and trail running race on Saturday.

The race features a half-mile swim at the Carbondale Pool, a 16-mile road/gravel bike ride from Carbondale to Sunlight Mountain via Dry Park Road and a 5K trail run on the mountain.

Registration and details at runsignup.com/Race/Info/CO/Carbondale/TrifortheSun%5D .

Maggie’s Mountain Run 5K and 10K

The first Maggie’s Mountain Run 10K, 5K and 1 mile run/hike is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, on the privately owned Argonaut Farm Ranch, 7437 County Road 117 (up 4 Mile Roadtoward Sunlight Mountain).

The race begins at Argonaut Farm Ranch as follows: 10K, 7:30 a.m.; 5K, 8:30 a.m.; and Maggie Mile Run/Hike, 9 a.m.

Registration is open at http://www.miraclesfrommaggie.org .

Proceeds from the event are to go to the fight against childhood cancer, including a local family currently battling pediatric leukemia. “Manuela Perez, 7, has just begun her fight and your entry fee will help cover travel cost, equipment and treatments,” a news release states.