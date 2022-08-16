Steamboat’s Nolting wins Longhorn Invite golf tourney; Aspen’s Miller second
High school sports are under way on the fairways — golf, that is.
While most prep sports don’t begin until this weekend and into next week, high school boys golf teams from around western Colorado were at the Basalt Longhorns Invitational at the River Valley Ranch Golf Course in Carbondale on Tuesday.
The tournament came on the heels of another multi-team meet at the Aspen Golf Course on Monday.
Winning the Longhorns Invite was Steamboat Springs senior Jeremy Nolting, with a 2-over-par score of 74. Aspen senior Carson Miller was second with a score of 75.
Basalt/Roaring Fork District team sophomore Jackson Stewart tied for third (76), along with Steamboat junior Michael Dinapoli and Gunnison sophomore Mason Weitman.
Aspen junior Sasha Forman and Basalt junior Garrett Exelbert shared the next spot at 77.
In the team scoring (top 4 players), Steamboat Springs took first with a team score of 226, followed by Aspen with 230 and Basalt with 232. The only other area school represented at the meet was Coal Ridge, which finished 10th out of 12 teams with a score of 280.
Local high school sports action continues later this week, with Rifle boys soccer hosting Grand Junction Central at 4 p.m. Thursday and Vail Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Rifle softball is also in action on Thursday at Grand Junction, and hosts Meeker at 5 p.m. Aug. 25.
The first high school football game of the season sends Glenwood Springs to Grand Junction on Aug. 25. The Demons host Conifer at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.
