Swanson, Pooler tops runners at Saturday’s Sequoia Glen 5k

Glenwood Springs eighth-grader Reid Swanson captured the overall race title at the 19th annual Kenny Cline Memorial Sequoia Glen 5K Run in West Glenwood on Saturday morning.

Swanson's time of 21 minutes, 36 seconds, bested second-place finisher Josh Hejtmanek of New Castle, who crossed the finish line at 21:49.

Third-place overall in the race was Reid's younger brother, Benny Swanson, who is a fifth-grader at Glenwood Elementary. Benny's time was 23:39.

The women's champion, and seventh place overall, was Jessica Pooler of Glenwood. Pooler, an Anchorage, Alaska, transplant, recorded a finishing time of 26:00.

Dana Peterson of Glenwood was next for the ladies at 26:19, and Angela Dunn of New Castle was third in the women's bracket with a time of 27:55.

Sequoia Glen, which serves as a benefit for several local animal shelters, drew a field of 65 runners and walkers and is the first race in the Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series.

The race had runners on a scenic, uphill journey above the Glenwood Fish Hatchery on paved and dirt roads, before descending via the same route to the finish line on Donegan Road.

Next up in the series is the Grand River Gallop in Rifle on April 7.

Top 20 Overall (* Denotes female): 1. Reid Swanson, 21 minutes, 36 seconds; 2. Josh Hejtmanek, 21:49; 3. Benny Swanson, 23:39; 4. Eric Lamb, 24:39; 5. Zue Robinson, 25:09; 6. CJ Alberts, 25:26; 7. Jessica Pooler*, 26:00; 8. Josh Nye, 26:10; 9. Oscar Valtierra, 26:17; 10. Dana Peterson*, 26:19; 11. Enrique Palomares, 27:03; 12. Angela Dunn*, 27:55; 13. Maggie Romance*, 28:22; 14. Johnny Utah, 28:35; 15. Brad Palmer, 28:53; 16. Larry Thrun, 29:25; 17. Gwen Carew*, 30:34; 18. Lauren Martin, 31:08; 19. Britton DeFord*, 31:18; 20. Boone Mortenson, 31:58.