The county’s strongest

Saturday's Strongman Competition made its second straight appearance at the Garfield County Fair. Event creator Greg Orosz of Silt expected 30 or 40 people to compete in the event, which raised money for Brent's Place, which is the only Children's Hospital Colorado-approved Safe-Clean housing facility for immune-compromised patients and their families. It provides a living environment that is essential to healing and recovery.