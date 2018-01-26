Thompson’s 29 leads Rams over Bulldogs

Hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs on Friday night in Carbondale for a 3A Western Slope League game, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team rolled to an impressive 67-51 win behind star senior guard Justin Thompson's 29 points.

Thompson, who had 25 points on Tuesday night in a loss against Coal Ridge, scored 11 points in the first quarter, four in the second, five in the third and nine in the fourth to pace the Rams. In total, Thompson hit four 3-pointers on the night, as the Rams hit 10 from beyond the arc as a team.

Along with Thompson's big night, senior forward Aidan Sloan scored 11 points for the Rams, while junior guard Ronald Clemente added 10 points to provide balanced scoring for the Roaring Fork attack.

Moffat's Brent Cook scored 26 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOFFAT COUNTY 41, ROARING FORK 40

Taking on the tough Moffat County Bulldogs' girls basketball team Friday night in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team dropped a heartbreaking decision, 41-40, to the perennial power Bulldogs despite getting a season-high 19 points from junior guard Logan Erickson.

Erickson hit five 3-pointers on the night to keep the Rams in the game. Emily Broadhurst and Caroline Wisroth added 5 points each for the Rams, who proved they belong in the league contenders discussion with Friday night's performance against the Bulldogs.

GRAND VALLEY 38, CEDAREDGE 34

On the road Friday night for a 3A Western Slope tilt with the Cedaredge Bruins, the Grand Valley Cardinals' girls basketball team pulled off what no other league team had done this season: beat the Bruins.

Grand Valley trailed at the half after a rough second quarter, but the Cardinals turned it around in the second half, pulling away in the fourth quarter for the win.

No individual stats were available at press time.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRAND VALLEY 78, CEDAREDGE

A 28-5 third quarter in advantage of the Grand Valley Cardinals' boys basketball team was more than enough for a blowout win on the road at Cedaredge on Friday night in 3A WSL action.

No individual stats were available.