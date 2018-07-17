Three Rivers LL all-stars win 13-14 state championship

The 11 players selected to the 13- to 14-year-old Three Rivers Little League All-Star team rolled through the Colorado junior all-star tournament, winning the state championship Monday night.

Following terrific seasons in Glenwood, the team was put together through coach voting, and since there was no competition to play against in the regional tournament, the Three Rivers all stars headed to the state tournament with an automatic bid.

Once there, Three Rivers did damage, winning the state championship on a walk-off single Monday night from Teddy Huttenhower, giving the Glenwood boys the state championship.

"We felt good going in that we might be able to win the whole thing," All-Star Head Coach Trenton Jole said. "We have a lot of talented kids in our system, and we had a deep roster with kids that could play all over the field. They battled all tournament long, and I'm so proud of them."

Members of the team include Tanner Roberts, Willy "Ransom" Marshall, Alexi Alvarez, David Hubble, Cade Matus, Tom Barton, Nolan Peirson, Mason Smith, Vincent Nowicki, Lucas Lee and Huttenhower.

The Three Rivers all stars will head to New Mexico in early August to compete in the Western Regional tournament, where they'll face teams from Texas, New Mexico, Missouri and Louisiana.