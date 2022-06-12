 Tin Caps win TRLL Minors title | PostIndependent.com
Tin Caps win TRLL Minors title

The local Three Rivers Little League Minors team, the Tin Caps, recently won the league championship. The league consists of teams from Aspen to Eagle. The team is made up of 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds. The team is coached by, back row from left, Tom Will, Sam Brager and Ryan Ivy.| Courtesy photo
