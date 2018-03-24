Titan boys place third at Hotchkiss Invitational; girls sixth

Competing at the Hotchkiss Invitational on Saturday morning, the Coal Ridge Titans' track and field teams had a successful day, as the boys placed third overall with 77 team points, while the girls placed sixth with 45.5 team points. Both scores were good enough to be the top scores for local teams, as the Roaring Fork boys placed fifth with 63 team points, and the girls placed 12th with 19 points, while Grand Valley's boys placed 15th with 12 points and the girls tied for seventh with 45 points.

Starting off the day for local athletes, Grand Valley sophomore Jordyn Pittman had a great day for the Cardinals, placing second in both the 100-meter and 200m dashes, recording a time of 13.40 in the 100, and a time of 27.41 in the 200.

Pittman then turned right around and won the 400m dash with a time of 1:01.64, narrowly edging out Montrose's Kelsey Rycenga for the event win. Pittman scored 24 of Grand Valley's 45 points by herself in those three events.

Roaring Fork freshman Sophie Moon got the Rams on the board in the 1600m run, placing third overall with a time of 6:08.99, finishing behind two Crested Butte runners.

The Coal Ridge Titans' 4×100 relay team of Ari Cornejo, Jaycelyn Kreuger, Cheyenne Williams and Raeanne Nelson won the event with a time of 54.25 seconds to get the Titans on track in the meet, while the Coal Ridge 4×200 relay team of Cornejo, Nelson, Kreuger and Santana Martinez placed third with a time of 1:52.71, finishing just four seconds behind Montrose's relay team.

Grand Valley's 800m sprint medley relay team of Alex Mendoza, Maya Mercado, Ryley Sackett and Pittman turned in a second-place time of 1:58.63 in the race, narrowly finishing behind Montrose's sprint medley team.

Two local athletes placed second and third in the high jump, as Coal Ridge freshman Marin Simmons placed second with a height of 4-11, while Roaring Fork junior Gabriela Santana placed third with a height of 4-10. Sackett recorded a second-place finish in the triple jump for the Cardinals with a distance of 31-7.50.

In boys events, Coal Ridge senior Jacx Power got the Titan boys off to a fast start as the standout athlete placed third in the 200m dash with a time of 23.60 seconds, while Roaring Fork junior Ronald Clemente got the Rams off to a hot start, placing third in the 800m run after recording a time of 2:09.21.

Clemente kept the ball rolling for the Rams, turning in a second-place finish in the 1600m run, recording a time of 4:46.30 to finish less than a second behind Rangely's Patrick Scoggins.

Roaring Fork senior Justin Thompson kept up the strong day for the Rams, as the senior won the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.62 seconds, while Coal Ridge senior Dylan Allen finished right behind Thompson in second with a time of 16.19 seconds. Allen then kept up his strong performance in hurdles by placing second in the 300m hurdles, recording a time of 43.29 seconds.

Coal Ridge kept it rolling into the relay events, as the 4×100 relay team of Raul Ramirez, Power, Adrian Garcia and Brandon Herrera won the event with a time of 46.39 seconds, finishing just ahead of Cedaredge. The Titan relay team of Moises Contreras, Josh Taylor, Billet Porter and Garcia placed second in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:38.63, while the 800m sprint medley team of Colby Hoffman, Jose Briceno, Ramirez and Herrera placed second in the event with a time of 1:45.53, finishing just seven one-hundredths of a second behind Hotchkiss.

Roaring Fork standout senior Jasper Germain had a great day in jumping events, as the senior started off the day by winning a jump-off in the high jump, recording a height of 6-4 to beat out Hotchkiss's Elijah Patrick and Plateau Valley's Noah Castro for the win. Thompson then won the triple jump for the Rams, recording a distance of 43-10, winning comfortably by nearly two feet, as Porter finished third for the Titans with a distance of 40-03.

Roaring Fork's Spencer Ochko continued his strong start to the season in the shot put, placing second at Hotchkiss with a toss of 40-01, before then going on to win the discus with a distance of 133-11.