Titan cheer places second at state tournament

For the third straight year, the Coal Ridge Titans' cheerleading squad is bringing home some serious Colorado High School Activities Association hardware to Peach Valley.

Competing in the 2A/3A state cheerleading competition Friday and Saturday in Denver at the Pepsi Center, the Titans placed second in the state with a competitive team score of 72.85, clinching a spot in the top 2 for the third straight season under head coach Alyssa Thurmon and assistant coach Shelby Sexton, including a 2A/3A state championship last season.

The Titans finished just under 2 points behind St. Mary's, but finished well ahead of Salida in third place to place second comfortably.

"It's our third year in the top 2; I'm really proud of the girls," Thurmon said. "They had a hard day on day one, but they hit their routine with added difficulty on day two. They are an amazing group of girls."

Under Thurmon, the Coal Ridge cheer program has witnessed a rebirth into a state power, as evidenced by the top 2 finishes in the state the last three years. In fact, this is the first year the Titans have competed in co-ed, which makes the top 2 finish in its first year of competition on the co-ed division even more impressive.

"Our program has come a long way," Thurmon said. "We have an extremely dedicated group of kids who devote a lot of time and work hard to make it successful."

Members of the Titans' cheer program include: Angel Vasquez, Amethyst Rivera, Jaycie Krueger, Ivette Salazar, Mary Ann Fulton, Katelyn McElroy, Bella Miller, Lacey Peterson, Litzy Rivera, Annikya Wight, Brayden Kammers, Maddie Balizan, Tana Couey, Tori Byers, Cipriana Dacuma, Kyla Boyd, Sydney Stanley, Paloma Corral, Nathan Tomasello, Christian Vasquez and Hartleigh Porter.

Members of the squad can be seen cheering on the Titans throughout basketball season.