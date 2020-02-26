Titans’ Austin Gerber is on to the semifinals for shot at NCAA Final Four preps 3-point shooting contest

Coal Ridge’s Austin Gerber looks for an opening to shoot under the defensive pressure from Aspen’s Braden Korpela durin gfourth quarter action Tuesday.

Kyle Mills/Post Independent

The online votes just keep coming in for Coal Ridge High School senior basketball sharp-shooter Austin Gerber to have a shot at showcasing his skills during the NCAA Final 4.

Gerber won the second round of voting that concluded Wednesday morning, advancing to the semifinals in the #DreamFearlessly fan vote contest. Voting in the next round starts up on Thursday.

The social-media campaign, sponsored by American Family Insurance, will ultimately select one of the final four high school players remaining in the contest to compete in the NCAA Final Four 3-point shooting contest in Atlanta on April 5.

After winning the first round of voting with 65% of the fan vote, Gerber won the quarterfinal round with 55% of the vote to 55% for Kyle Hubbuch from Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Ariz. He now faces Colin Dougherty from Sherwood Christian in Albany, Ga.

Gerber is shooting 47% from beyond the 3-point arc after the most recent postseason game action for the Titans, having scored 374 points this season.

The #DreamFearlessly contest lets fans decide an “under-the-radar” 3-point shooter to join select participants from elite programs in the country to showcase their skills in a shooting competition during the NCAA Final Four.

The #DreamFearlessly contest began with 16 of the top statistical 3-point shooters in the nation in a bracket-style competition. There’s a separate contest for girls 3-point shooters and for the prep boys slam dunk competition.

Fans can vote for Gerber in the semifinal round once a day starting at 11 a.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. March 5. The final two contestants will be voted on between March 6-13.