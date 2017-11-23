Titans basketball ready to repeat success this winter

Yes, one of the top players in Coal Ridge boys basketball history has moved on to college, but the Titans' cupboard is fully stocked for another 3A Western Slope League championship run, both in the regular season and in the district tournament under head coach Paul Harvey.

After losing Hunter Gerber, he the holder of multiple school records in basketball, to graduation, the Titans now to turn to standout center Kevin DiMarco and electrifying guards Brandon Herrera and Jan Hernandez to carry the torch on the court this winter.

With the excitement surrounding the boys' basketball team, the girl's basketball team is looking for a rebound season under third-year head coach Clyde Morgan. Much like the boys, the girls team has a ton of talent on hand. With it being third year in the same system under Morgan, this could be the year the Titans' girls program gets back on track.

In wrestling, the Titans return a strong group of young men on the mat who look to take the next step this winter under head coach Kalvin Deere. Senior Jacx Power is back off of a state tournament run in 3A, while a handful of other young wrestlers continue to emerge for the Titans.

Thanks to a large number of talented student-athletes at the ready, the Titans should see a high level of success this winter in New Castle.

WRESTLING

Recommended Stories For You

Head Coach: Kalvin Deere (fifth season)

Last Season: Jacx Power qualified 3A state tournament at the Pepsi Center

Key Returners: Jacx Power, Sr. (195 lbs); Kyler Jones, Jr., (120 lbs); Braxton Houser, Sr., (113 lbs); Kolby Ward, Sr., (160 lbs); Couy Harrington, Sr., (182 lbs)

Wrestlers to Watch: Eric Debora, Sr., (132 lbs)

Season Outlook: With a senior-loaded team in New Castle, the Titans look to take the next step on the mat under fifth-year head coach Kalvin Deere. After taking over an inexperienced program five years ago that saw the peewee program disbanded as well, the Titans have rebuilt the program and have an experienced room in place in Peach Valley. The mentality has shifted this year to a competitive nature, according to Deere after going through a rebuilding phase. Now, the Titans will look to qualify at least five wrestlers for the state tournament, which would be the most wrestlers to head to state in the five years under Deere's direction.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Head Coach: Clyde Morgan (third season)

Last Season: 3-16 (1-8 3A WSL)

Key Returners: Santana Martinez, Sr., G; Samantha Dunn, Jr., G; Alyssa Wenzel, Jr., G

Players to Watch: Paige Harlow, Sr., F; Jessica Feese, Sr., F; Kashley Morgan, Jr., G; Cheyenne Williams, Sr., G; Adriana Vargas, Jr., G; Lyanna Nevarez, Jr., F

Season Outlook: After finishing last in the 3A Western Slope League last season, the Titans can only improve this season under third-year head coach Clyde Morgan. A talented roster returns this winter for the head coach that is looking to get out of the basement in the 3A WSL and get back to pushing for a state playoff berth in Peach Valley. A trio of guards in Santana Martinez, Samantha Dunn and Alyssa Wenzel will push the pace for the Titans, while talented forwards in Paige Harlow, Jessica Feese and Lyanna Nevarez should be able to control the glass for the Titans. If Kashley Morgan and Cheyenne Williams can provide the Titans with consistent outside shooting this season, this group of girls could come together at the right time to make the Titans a dangerous team to deal with in league play.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Head Coach: Paul Harvey (10th season)

Last Season: 18-6 (8-1 3A WSL champions), lost in overtime to Sterling in regional championship, 61-59

Key Returners: Brandon Herrera, Sr., PG; Jan Hernandez, Jr., SG; Kevin DiMarco, Jr., C/PF; Brody Morgan, Sr., G/F

Players to Watch: Payton White, Sr., F; Connor Detlefsen, Sr., C; Aaron Arreola, Jr., SG

Season Outlook: Loaded is an understatement for this version of the Titans under head coach Paul Harvey. This group is talented and experienced, but the Titans will have a major target on their backs in league play, considering how they rolled through the 3A WSL last season. With an experienced starting five and a deep bench to turn to for key minutes, the Titans should be just as potent as last season despite losing one of the best players in program history. Junior forward Kevin DiMarco should have a monster season for Coal Ridge, while Brandon Herrera and Jan Hernandez will provide highlight-reel plays throughout the season for the blue and white. Thanks to the fast pace of play and an improving defense, the Titans will once again be in the hunt to sweep both season titles before the state playoffs.