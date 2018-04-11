Titans fall to Cowboys, 17-12

On the road Wednesday afternoon for a game against the Meeker Cowboys, the Coal Ridge Titans' baseball team allowed nine runs in the final two innings of the game, as the Cowboys rallied from an 11-8 deficit to pick up a 17-12 win over the Titans.

Coal Ridge scored three runs in the second, six runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and one run in the top of the seventh, but the Titans couldn't turn away the Cowboys on the day, as Meeker scored at least one run in every inning.

Offensively, sophomore Ryan Kotz led the way for the Titans, recording three hits, while sophomore Jared Whitaker, sophomore Ryan Lund and sophomore Sean Mooney recorded two hits each on the day.

Kotz doubled and homered on the day, while Salazar hit three singles. Sophomore Jared Lund drove in three runs, while senior Jake Whitaker, sophomore Lane Stecklien, freshman Nathan Whitaker, freshman Carson Miller, and junior Oscar Salazar recorded one run batted in each in the loss.

As a team, Coal Ridge stole seven bases on the day, as Lund, Jared Whitaker, and Kotz recorded two steals each, while Stecklien stole one base for the Titans.

On the mound, Lund, Jake Whitaker and Stecklien allowed just five total earned runs on 15 hits, with 12 of the 17 runs coming as unearned runs, as the Titans had 11 errors on the day.